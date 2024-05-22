Sooners get title game rematch in home super regional

May 21—For the sixth season in a row, Oklahoma has been announced as a host for an NCAA Super Regional.

The Sooners went 3-0 at their home regional last weekend including two wins over Oregon to advance. As the No. 2 seed, Oklahoma is matched up with No. 15 seed Florida State for a three-game series beginning 6 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2.

The second game will be 7 p.m. Friday, and the game time for Saturday's 'if-necessary game' has not yet been announced.

The Sooners faced the Seminoles in a best-of-three series in the championship final last season, sweeping both games to win their third straight national title.

Florida State has the second-most Women's College World Series wins since 2018 (14), only behind Oklahoma. The Seminoles went 3-0 at their home regional, outlasting Auburn, UCF and Chattanooga.

They're 46-14 overall this season and went 19-5 in ACC play with a loss to Duke in the conference tournament title game.

The Sooners have advanced to the WCWS every year since 2015.