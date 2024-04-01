Sooners Tiare Jennings on a tear in Big 12 play

The Oklahoma Sooners offense has erupted during conference play. In their 12-0 run, Oklahoma has outscored their opponents 126 to 18. They’re three games up on Oklahoma State and Texas in the conference standings and riding a nation-leading 16-game winning streak since their loss to Louisiana.

One of the catalysts for Oklahoma’s offensive surge has been National Player of the Year candidate Tiare Jennings.

In 12 games during Big 12 play, Jennings is hitting .487 with nine home runs and 25 RBIs. It has put Jennings on pace to flirt with the all-time RBI record in collegiate softball and to have another season with more than 20 home runs, better than a .400 batting average, and she’ll close in on 70 RBIs just in the regular season.

Over the weekend, in the Sooners three-game sweep of the Kansas Jayhawks, Jennings had a home run in all three games and racked up six RBIs. On the season, she’s now hitting .446 with 15 home runs and 45 RBIs. Her slugging percentage is up to 1.000 and she’s getting on base at a .520 clip.

Oklahoma has 17 games in the regular season remaining. If all goes according to plan, they’ll play at least 12 games in the postseason. At her current pace of 1.34 RBIs per game, Jennings would finish the season with 83 RBIs, which would put her into a tie for first place all-time in RBIs in a career.

It’s another incredible season in what has been one of the best careers in the history of the sport. As the Sooners get set to take on the Texas Longhorns in Austin, Jennings is turning it up at just the right time. Here’s hoping she can keep the power surge going in the Red River Rivalry.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire