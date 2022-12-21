Sooners target Peyton Bowen flips from Notre Dame to Oregon

The first day of the early signing period provided both a shocking and an expected flip from five-star safety Peyton Bowen.

Over the last few weeks, projections from Rivals, On3, and 247Sports expected Bowen to flip his almost year-long commitment to Notre Dame to the Oklahoma Sooners. Well, Bowen did flip, but not to Oklahoma, but to the Oregon Ducks.

The Ducks were able to make quite the pitch to shift Bowen’s commitment without even hosting him on an official visit. Bowen now joins Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks. Lanning was the defensive coordinator for Georgia’s national championship defense in 2021.

Missing out on the five-star safety, in addition to Tausili Akana, who committed to Texas, certainly hurts, but the Oklahoma Sooners put together a strong 2023 Recruiting Class.

Brent Venables, in his early signing period press conference, discussed that the Sooners will be looking to add around 10 more players to the 2023 class. We’ll see how that plays out. Getting 100% of their pre-signing period commits signed is a huge deal. Missing out on two highly-regarded prospects certainly hurts. The Sooners still have work to do, but they added a lot of talent in the early signing period.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire