Sooners’ target Malachi Coleman includes Oklahoma in top 7

You can’t teach size, and 2023 four-star athlete Malachi Coleman has size in spades. Out of Lincoln, Neb., the top 100 prospect, stands 6-foot-5, providing an incredible catch radius for quarterbacks to get him the ball.

Looking to wind down his recruitment, Malachi Coleman released his top seven, which includes Nebraska, Oklahoma, USC, Michigan, Oregon, Ole Miss, and Georgia.

While the Cornhuskers look to be the heavy favorites to land Coleman, don’t count the Sooners out just yet. They’ve got one of the best quarterbacks in the 2023 class in Jackson Arnold and one of the best offensive coordinators in college football in Jeff Lebby. That’s a great situation for a player of Coleman’s talent to land.

In addition to his size, Coleman has blazing speed, running a 10.46 100-meter dash as a junior. He also competes in the triple jump and the 200-meter dash. Additionally, he plays varsity basketball for Lincoln East.

Here’s what Midlands Region Recruiting Analyst for 247Sports, Gabe Brooks had to say about Coleman.

Unique, high-ceiling football player with outstanding athleticism and physical tools. May need some time to physically and technically develop, but potential is through the roof. Projects as a high-major recruit with the long-term upside to get drafted, possibly in the top half.

Malachi Coleman’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

100% of Rivals FutureCasts project Coleman lands with Nebraska.

On3′ Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Nebraska a sizable advantage.

100% of crystal ball predictions favor the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the moment.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 193 1 15 Rivals 4 54 1 2 247Sports 4 76 1 4 247 Composite 4 89 1 7 On3 Recruiting 4 145 1 4 On3 Consensus 4 77 1 2

Vitals

Hometown Lincoln, NE Projected Position WR Height 6-5 Weight 190

Recruitment

Offered on April 21, 2022

Unofficial Visit June 10, 2022

Notable Offers

Nebraska

Oklahoma

USC

Ole Miss

Michigan

Georgia

Oregon

Florida State

Penn State

Iowa

Jackson State

Twitter

