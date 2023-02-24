Sooners target Keyshawn Flowers planning Oklahoma visit

The Oklahoma Sooners recently offered 2024 linebacker Keyshawn Flowers out of Maryland. With the recent offer, he’s hoping to make the trip to Norman sometime this spring.

Flowers told 247Sports’ Brian Dohn, “I should be going to Miami sometime in March, and Oklahoma sometime in either March or April. Miami and Oklahoma dates aren’t confirmed.”

The Oklahoma Sooners have a couple of big recruiting weekends in March followed by their Spring Game on April 22.

Though he hasn’t been rated by the major recruiting services at this point, he’s a prospect that’s garnering a lot of buzz at the Power Five level at this stage of his recruitment. In addition to a recent offer from Oklahoma, he’s got 14 Power Five offers on the table at this time.

Penn State, Miami, Notre Dame, and USC are interested in the athletic linebacker who has the looks of a four-star prospect.

Flowers is a natural blitzer from the linebacker position and looks like someone who could play Cheetah for the Sooners. He’s quick off the snap and understands how to set up blockers on the rush. He does a good job disguising the rush before darting through the line of scrimmage.

He’s an athletic player who will make an impact in both the running and passing game. His play speed is something that the Sooners’ coaching staff would love to have on the roster.

Keyshawn Flowers’ Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Vitals

Hometown Severn, Md. Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-2 Weight 215 lb

Recruitment

Offered on February 22, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Duke

Indiana

Maryland

Miami

NC State

Notre Dame

Penn State

Pittsburgh

USC

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

West Virginia

Twitter

