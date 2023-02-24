Sooners target Keyshawn Flowers planning Oklahoma visit
The Oklahoma Sooners recently offered 2024 linebacker Keyshawn Flowers out of Maryland. With the recent offer, he’s hoping to make the trip to Norman sometime this spring.
Flowers told 247Sports’ Brian Dohn, “I should be going to Miami sometime in March, and Oklahoma sometime in either March or April. Miami and Oklahoma dates aren’t confirmed.”
The Oklahoma Sooners have a couple of big recruiting weekends in March followed by their Spring Game on April 22.
Though he hasn’t been rated by the major recruiting services at this point, he’s a prospect that’s garnering a lot of buzz at the Power Five level at this stage of his recruitment. In addition to a recent offer from Oklahoma, he’s got 14 Power Five offers on the table at this time.
Penn State, Miami, Notre Dame, and USC are interested in the athletic linebacker who has the looks of a four-star prospect.
Flowers is a natural blitzer from the linebacker position and looks like someone who could play Cheetah for the Sooners. He’s quick off the snap and understands how to set up blockers on the rush. He does a good job disguising the rush before darting through the line of scrimmage.
He’s an athletic player who will make an impact in both the running and passing game. His play speed is something that the Sooners’ coaching staff would love to have on the roster.
Keyshawn Flowers’ Recruiting Profile
Film
Hudl
Vitals
Hometown
Severn, Md.
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-2
Weight
215 lb
Recruitment
Offered on February 22, 2023
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Oklahoma
Duke
Indiana
Maryland
Miami
NC State
Pittsburgh
Virginia
Virginia Tech
Wake Forest
West Virginia
Extremely blessed to receive my 20th division 1 offer from The University of Oklahoma! @CoachTedRoof @OU_Football @SpaldingFB @Rivals pic.twitter.com/XKQAAiVmlK
— Keyshawn Flowers (@Keys1k_) February 22, 2023
