Sooners target, 4-star EDGE C.J. Nickson down to two schools

john williams
·1 min read

The Oklahoma Sooners are continuing to build momentum with prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. On Wednesday, the Sooners made the top four for Rivals four-star prospect Darius Afalava. Today, one the top prospect in the state of Oklahoma, C.J. Nickson, narrowed his priority programs to two schools.

It’s a Sooner State recruiting battle for Nickson, who named Oklahoma and Oklahoma State as his top two schools, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Out of Weatherford, Okla., Nickson is a consensus four-star prospect. He’s considered the No. 74 player in the nation, No. 9 edge rusher, and the No. 1 player in the state of Oklahoma per 247Sports. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 5 athlete.

A standout basketball player, Nickson also has an offer from Porter Moser and the Oklahoma Basketball program.

Nickson has great athleticism and quickness to be dynamic off the edge. His length will give opposing offensive tackles fits and shows strong pass rush technique.

Nickson holds 12 offers and has long been considered an Oklahoma lean. Predictions from On3, 247Sports, and Rivals each favor the Sooners in his recruitment.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire