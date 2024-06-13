Sooners target, 4-star EDGE C.J. Nickson down to two schools

The Oklahoma Sooners are continuing to build momentum with prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. On Wednesday, the Sooners made the top four for Rivals four-star prospect Darius Afalava. Today, one the top prospect in the state of Oklahoma, C.J. Nickson, narrowed his priority programs to two schools.

It’s a Sooner State recruiting battle for Nickson, who named Oklahoma and Oklahoma State as his top two schools, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Out of Weatherford, Okla., Nickson is a consensus four-star prospect. He’s considered the No. 74 player in the nation, No. 9 edge rusher, and the No. 1 player in the state of Oklahoma per 247Sports. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 5 athlete.

A standout basketball player, Nickson also has an offer from Porter Moser and the Oklahoma Basketball program.

Nickson has great athleticism and quickness to be dynamic off the edge. His length will give opposing offensive tackles fits and shows strong pass rush technique.

NEWS: Four-Star ATH CJ Nickson is down to 2️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’6 235 ATH from Weatherford, OK is ranked as a Top 5 ATH in the ‘25 Class (per On3 Industry) Will play basketball at the next level as well Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/BahHW0ccqe pic.twitter.com/LDsfiQxxCp — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 13, 2024

Nickson holds 12 offers and has long been considered an Oklahoma lean. Predictions from On3, 247Sports, and Rivals each favor the Sooners in his recruitment.

