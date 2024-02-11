Sooners survive Cowboys' upset bid, snap Bedlam losing streak

Feb. 10—With less than 10 seconds left on the clock, Oklahoma State's Javon Small was able to get around Rivaldo Soares near midcourt.

Looking to cut into a three-point deficit, Small had an opening, but didn't notice Soares closing in. The Sooners' senior guard reached in and poked the ball free, giving Oklahoma two shots at the line to seal its first Bedlam win in two years.

Oweh only hit one of two, but that was plenty.

The Sooners only trailed for 7:03 of game time, but never led by more than seven points in a 66-62 win in the Lloyd Noble Center.

It was the Sooners' second win over Oklahoma State under head coach Porter Moser.

"I didn't expect anything less from Oklahoma State playing their tails off," Moser said. "Physical, high energy, they play hard and I don't expect anything different from Oklahoma State."

The two sides were tied with just under four minutes remaining. Soares hit Le'Tre Dathard for a 3-pointer to give the Sooners the lead back.

The Sooners only attempted two more shots and didn't score from the field for the rest of the game. Every time the Cowboys came back down the floor late in the game, the Sooners seemed to have an answer.

Moore swatted away a layup attempt by Small that would've cut the lead to one. Then, after being fouled on the rebound he knocked down two free throws to go up by five.

The two sides traded free throws over the final minute before Oklahoma State's Quion Williams got a layup to fall. Leading by one, Javian McCollum hit two key free throws to extend the lead to three.

"That's what makes him special," Moser said. "He definitely wanted them."

Soares' late steal was just the sixth turnover of the game for Oklahoma State.

"Down the stretch we (wanted to) foul him," Moser said. "He just took off and we couldn't catch him."

By the end of the game both sides were dealing with foul trouble, but the Sooners were heavily impacted early in the second half.

Over the first three minutes coming out of halftime, Oklahoma was called for four personal fouls (including a flagrant foul) and two technicals. Godwin picked up two of those fouls and a technical and was forced to sit out the final 16:39 of the game.

"I just called us together," Moser said. "I was like 'Guys, we've got to overcome adversity. Stop thinking about all that's happening.' and I was having to listen to myself, too."

The Sooners had already picked up a technical foul late in the first half on the heels of an alley-oop from Milos Uzan to Moore.

The two teams combined for 41 total fouls.The Cowboys went to the line 28 times and hit 21, while the Sooners went 15-24.

Both offenses started out the game cold and the Sooner didn't score their 10th point until 10 minutes had passed in the game.

After missing six of their first seven shots, they closed the first half making 10 of their last 18, including six 3-pointers. Dathard knocked down two from beyond the arc in the first half, while McCollum, Uzan, John Hugley IV and Soares each hit one.

The Sooners hit nine shots from behind the arc and held the Cowboys to 3-18 shooting from deep.

Moore led the team in scoring with 15 points and no other Sooner finished in double figures. Still, eight of the nine players that entered the game scored at least five points.

Godwin, who missed most of the second half, finished with two points and four rebounds.

The Sooners shot 45.7% from the field and held the Cowboys to 30.6% shooting.

Up Next

The Sooners improve to 18-6 overall and 6-5 in conference play with the win. They've won three of their last four and are 13-2 at home.

They'll be back on the road next week to face Baylor on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com