Sooners Summer Series: Reviewing 2020 Oklahoma-Florida Cotton Bowl Classic

With the 2021 college football season fast approaching, let’s take a look back at the Sooners’ output last season. Welcome to the “Sooners Summer Series,” Sooners Wire’s new series unpacking each game from the pandemic year.

As fans eagerly await games on Saturdays, why not take a reminiscent look at some of the highlights from the 2020 season? Who were the key playmakers in the game and what plays changed the outcome? Each year Oklahoma sits atop the Big 12 hierarchy with elite talent and innovative coaching. Last season did not stray from tradition.

We unpack the Cotton Bowl Classic to conclude Oklahoma’s 2020 football season. The No. 8 Sooners defeated the 10th-ranked SEC runner-up Gators, 55-20. OU persevered through the pandemic season and rallied back after an 0-2 start in conference play, for an eight-game win streak to put the team in position for their sixth consecutive Big 12 title and Cotton Bowl victory. Two trophies to conclude the unprecedented 2020 season for the Crimson and Cream.

Oklahoma dominated with a balanced attack at AT&T Stadium, the same venue where they had claimed their Big 12 crown just 11 days prior. Spencer Rattler completed 14 of 23 attempts for 247 yards, a 10.7 average through the air, and three touchdowns (three through the air, one rushing). The running game set up the team’s passing and play-action game.

OU had two, 100-yard rushers in the game: Rhamondre Stevenson and freshman Marcus Major. Stevenson finished with 18 carries for 186 yards, a 10.3 average per carry, and a TD. Major notched nine carries for 110 yards, a 12.2 average, and a touchdown. With the addition of Seth McGowan and Rattler’s mobility, the Sooners totaled 435 yards on the ground. With the offensive line’s staple- the guard/tackle counter pull, rushers capitalized off open holes. The O-Line got to the second level to block and OU’s running backs carved up the Gators’ defense as a result.

With 249 total passing yards, Oklahoma finished with 684 yards to set a new record for most points and yards they have ever tallied in a Bowl game. Things clicked for OU at the game’s inception following the coin toss. Rattler threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Mims on the opening drive and conversely, Florida’s first possession ended with Tre Norwood’s pick-six. His 45-yard interception was returned for a touchdown to give Oklahoma an early 14-0 lead in Arlington, Texas. That was one of three interceptions thrown by Florida’s Kyle Trask, a Heisman Trophy finalist. Trask had his eyes on the intended target and Norwood was ready.

Trask concluded the game 16 of 28 for 158 yards, with the majority of his favorite pass catchers not on the field. Generational talent and nightmare mismatch tight end, Kyle Pitts opted out to begin preparing for his NFL career as did two other receivers. To add salt to the wound, sophomore receiver Jacob Copeland tested positive for COVID-19 and obviously was not present. Backup quarterback, Emory Jones was eight of 16 for 86 yards with a one-yard touchdown rush midway through the second quarter, capitalizing off a 16-play, 88-yard drive.

Alex Grinch’s defense played with tenacity and flew to the football. The unit compiled 62 total tackles, four tackles for loss, six passes defended, five quarterback hurries, and three interceptions. To add to OU’s lethal attack, Ronnie Perkins’ power and raw athleticism off the edge split double teams and made plays. Brian Asamoah made an impact with instinctive play, leading to an interception, and a key tackle on fourth and goal early in the fourth quarter.

The Gators were no match for the Sooners.