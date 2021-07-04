Sooners Summer Series: Reviewing 2020 Oklahoma-Florida Cotton Bowl Classic

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brianna Dix
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With the 2021 college football season fast approaching, let’s take a look back at the Sooners’ output last season. Welcome to the “Sooners Summer Series,” Sooners Wire’s new series unpacking each game from the pandemic year.

As fans eagerly await games on Saturdays, why not take a reminiscent look at some of the highlights from the 2020 season? Who were the key playmakers in the game and what plays changed the outcome? Each year Oklahoma sits atop the Big 12 hierarchy with elite talent and innovative coaching. Last season did not stray from tradition.

We unpack the Cotton Bowl Classic to conclude Oklahoma’s 2020 football season. The No. 8 Sooners defeated the 10th-ranked SEC runner-up Gators, 55-20. OU persevered through the pandemic season and rallied back after an 0-2 start in conference play, for an eight-game win streak to put the team in position for their sixth consecutive Big 12 title and Cotton Bowl victory. Two trophies to conclude the unprecedented 2020 season for the Crimson and Cream.

Oklahoma dominated with a balanced attack at AT&T Stadium, the same venue where they had claimed their Big 12 crown just 11 days prior. Spencer Rattler completed 14 of 23 attempts for 247 yards, a 10.7 average through the air, and three touchdowns (three through the air, one rushing). The running game set up the team’s passing and play-action game.

OU had two, 100-yard rushers in the game: Rhamondre Stevenson and freshman Marcus Major. Stevenson finished with 18 carries for 186 yards, a 10.3 average per carry, and a TD. Major notched nine carries for 110 yards, a 12.2 average, and a touchdown. With the addition of Seth McGowan and Rattler’s mobility, the Sooners totaled 435 yards on the ground. With the offensive line’s staple- the guard/tackle counter pull, rushers capitalized off open holes. The O-Line got to the second level to block and OU’s running backs carved up the Gators’ defense as a result.

With 249 total passing yards, Oklahoma finished with 684 yards to set a new record for most points and yards they have ever tallied in a Bowl game. Things clicked for OU at the game’s inception following the coin toss. Rattler threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Mims on the opening drive and conversely, Florida’s first possession ended with Tre Norwood’s pick-six. His 45-yard interception was returned for a touchdown to give Oklahoma an early 14-0 lead in Arlington, Texas. That was one of three interceptions thrown by Florida’s Kyle Trask, a Heisman Trophy finalist. Trask had his eyes on the intended target and Norwood was ready.

Trask concluded the game 16 of 28 for 158 yards, with the majority of his favorite pass catchers not on the field. Generational talent and nightmare mismatch tight end, Kyle Pitts opted out to begin preparing for his NFL career as did two other receivers. To add salt to the wound, sophomore receiver Jacob Copeland tested positive for COVID-19 and obviously was not present. Backup quarterback, Emory Jones was eight of 16 for 86 yards with a one-yard touchdown rush midway through the second quarter, capitalizing off a 16-play, 88-yard drive.

Alex Grinch’s defense played with tenacity and flew to the football. The unit compiled 62 total tackles, four tackles for loss, six passes defended, five quarterback hurries, and three interceptions. To add to OU’s lethal attack, Ronnie Perkins’ power and raw athleticism off the edge split double teams and made plays. Brian Asamoah made an impact with instinctive play, leading to an interception, and a key tackle on fourth and goal early in the fourth quarter.

The Gators were no match for the Sooners.

Recommended Stories

  • Three-star OL Connor Robertson commits to Texas

    What a HUGE day for Kyle Flood. Texas landed commitments from Connor Robertson & Cole Hutson at the same time!

  • Four-star IOL Cole Hutson commits to Texas over Oklahoma, Texas A&M

    Four-star offensive lineman Cole Hutson announced his commitment to Texas on Friday.

  • Longhorns land commitment from Rivals250 OL Cole Hutson

    Texas Longhorn fans finally got an answer to the often-asked question of when Texas will start landing some offensive line recruits. After struggling with offensive line recruiting last year under former coach Herb Hand, things have been steadily moving forward with this year’s offensive line group … just not at the pace Texas fans wanted. The 6-5, 315-pound Hutson gives new Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood his first big recruiting win while at Texas.

  • Five-star OT Kelvin Banks moves up commitment date

    Kelvin Banks has changed his commitment plans to July 4. In-state schools Texas and Texas A&M are seen as the favorites.

  • WATCH: Texas QB Casey Thompson’s preseason hype video

    Texas’ potential starting quarterback:

  • Oklahoma LB Jake Clifton commits to Kansas State

    After not having recruited the state of Oklahoma much at the beginning of Chris Klieman's tenure, the Wildcats have dipped back into the Sooner state and have received a verbal pledge from Owasso linebacker Jake Clifton. Clifton is the third linebacker to commit to the Wildcats this cycle, joining Tobi Osunsanmi and Gage Stenger.

  • 3-star DL Quincy Wright commits to Oregon State, 5th commitment in 9 days

    Oregon State is making moves!

  • LSU Tigers 2021 betting odds per BetMGM

    A look at the Louisiana State Tigers' 2021 betting odds per BetMGM.

  • Afghans worry about security as U.S. exits

    As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, locals living in the shadow of the base and in nearby Kabul were bracing for what comes next.Violence has been raging throughout Afghanistan in the weeks since President Joe Biden announced troops would withdraw unconditionally by Sept. 11.With peace talks in Qatar stuttering, and roughly a quarter of the country's districts having fallen to the Taliban in recent weeks according to one study, many are concerned that chaos looms.Kabul Resident, Abdul Sediq Joyenda says those with enough money are fleeing the country as American troops leave and citizens arm themselves.A mechanic in Bagram named Mir expressed a sense of sadness and futility, saying, "What was the point of all the destruction, killing and misery they brought us?"Kabul Resident, Ezmarai Wafa fears the Taliban will seize the moment."Not only me, but all Afghans are worried that the Taliban will take over Afghanistan as U.S. troops leave the country. No one in Afghanistan is completely satisfied with the Taliban. From the day the issue of the withdrawal of foreign troops arose, it has had negative impact on daily work of people."Security experts like Dawlat Waziri believe that despite the surge in violence, it was unlikely that the Taliban could take power because, in his words, "no one will accept them."More than 3,500 foreign troops have been killed in the two-decades long war, which has claimed over 100,000 civilians since 2009 alone, according to United Nations records.

  • Oklahoma Sooners selected to Pro Football Focus’ All-Big 12 Team

    Pro Football Focus released their preseason All-Big 12 team and the Oklahoma Sooners were heavily featured with nine selections in all.

  • Four-star defensive lineman Justice Finkley announces top schools

    On Sunday, highly sought-after defensive lineman Justice Finkley announced the final three schools left in his recruitment.

  • Oklahoma Sooners among top 12 for 2023 top five athlete

    2023 four-star athlete from Florida puts the Oklahoma Sooners in his top 12.

  • I Just Designed a Swim Line and These 3 Bikini Trends Are Elite

    Storm Reid reveals her favorites.

  • Stats say James Harden gets the most out of his touches

    James Harden's usage rate this past season was the lowest of the Nets' big three, showing impressive impact in a facilitating role.

  • Do WVU's title chances improve with a 12 team playoff?

    West Virginia native Nick Saban led the Alabama Crimson Tide to the national championship a season ago. The West Virginia football team is looking to be in the same position soon. Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today An expanded College Football Playoff is closer to being a reality and, with that, a West Virginia national championship.

  • Five-star LB Shawn Murphy includes Gators in final five

    Five-star prospect Shawn Murphy dished out his top-five schools on Saturday evening, and as expected, the University of Florida was included on the list. In addition to the Gators, the 6-foot-1, 209-pound Murphy is also heavily considering offers from LSU, Alabama, Ohio State and Penn State. Murphy, the No. 1 inside linebacker in the 2022 class, recently logged another visit to Gainesville and spent multiple days familiarizing himself with the program.

  • Colin Castleton announces return to Florida

    Mike White and the Florida Gators got great news when senior big man Colin Castleton announced that he will be withdrawing his name from the 20201 NBA Draft and returning to the University of Florida. "Thank you to my family, Coach White, and everyone else who has been there for me throughout the process." Castleton had entered his name into the NBA Draft shortly after the end of the 2020-21 season and even hired a NCAA certified agent.

  • How the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Compares with the Bullitt, Shelbys in Our Tests

    The Mach 1 has equipment from the Shelby GT350 and GT500 and a 480-hp 5.0-liter V-8 like the Bullitt. This is how they performed on the test track.

  • Michigan Basketball Thoughts: Several Recruiting Nuggets, Big Men More

    Michigan is still in search of big men after Donovan Clingan pledged to UConn over Michigan and others ...

  • Rachel Nichols' leaked 'diversity' comments about Maria Taylor causes uproar at ESPN

    After Taylor was given NBA Finals hosting duties in 2020, Nichols commented that Taylor had been promoted at her expense due to 'diversity.'