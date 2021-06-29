Sooners Summer Series: Reviewing 2020 Oklahoma-Texas Tech game

With the 2021 college football season fast approaching, let’s take a look back at the Sooners’ output last season. Welcome to the “Sooners Summer Series,” Sooners Wire’s new series unpacking each game from the pandemic year.

As fans eagerly await games on Saturdays, why not take a reminiscent look at some of the highlights from the 2020 season? What were the key playmakers in the game and plays that changed the outcome? Each year Oklahoma sits atop the Big 12 hierarchy with elite talent and innovative coaching. Last season did not stray from tradition.

We unpack the sixth game of the 2020 season with the Sooners victory over the Red Raiders in Lubbock, Texas. Oklahoma defeated Texas Tech 62-28 on Halloween.

The Sooners bested the Red Raiders 559 total yards to their 400. OU dominated the time of possession and created a balanced attack, 346 yards through the air and 213 on the ground. Penalties made a striking difference in the momentum shift throughout the ballgame. In contrast to Texas Tech’s 11 penalties for 85 yards, Oklahoma only had two for 15.

Both running back Rhamondre Stevenson and defensive end Ronnie Perkins returned after being suspended since before the Peach Bowl. Stevenson made an impact in his debut on the gridiron, running for three touchdowns in the first half. He finished the night with 13 carries for 87 yards. His third touchdown gave the Sooners a 42-7 lead with 6:30 left in the first half. Perkins created pressure up front swarming ball carriers with three tackles, two for a loss.

The Red Raiders scored a touchdown on their opening drive but then things spiraled downhill. Three turnovers and four punts before halftime is not a winning formula. Conversely, Oklahoma scored TDs on six consecutive drives after Texas Tech’s opening SaRodorick Thompson’s five-yard touchdown run. In addition to Stevenson, T.J. Pledger had a two-yard touchdown run, Jeremiah Hall connected with Spencer Rattler on a quick four-yard pass for the TD, and Austin Stogner hauled in a 27-yarder from Rattler to extend the Sooners lead.

Story continues

The second half was similar to the first. TTU had punted on their first three drives following halftime, and OU made it into the end zone two more times with runs by Mikey Henderson and Seth McGowan. Rattler completed 21 of 30 passing attempts before Tanner Mordecai took over midway through the third quarter with a 55-14 lead over the Raiders. Freshman Chandler Morris also got some snaps late in the ballgame.

Alex Grinch’s defense played physical and Tre Norwood notched two interceptions that put Oklahoma’s offense back on the field. In addition, the high-effort unit racked up 51 tackles, 2.0 sacks, nine tackles for loss, four passes defended, and four quarterback hurries.

On the offensive side of the football, Theo Wease led the team with five receptions for 105 yards and a 21.0 average per catch. Oklahoma put up another dominant performance for the 11th time in a row against Texas Tech, scoring at least 38 points vs the foe.