Sooners suffer big drop in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after losses to Texas, Texas Tech
The Oklahoma Sooners are a work in progress in Porter Moser’s third season at the helm. They’ve looked better at times, and they are in a position to make the NCAA tournament, but they have had a rough go of it lately.
Last week, they were blown out at home by Texas and then let a late lead slip away against Texas Tech. As a result, the Sooners dropped 11 spots to No. 24 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
The Sooners sit right in front of league mate TCU, a team they lost to in Fort Worth a few weeks back.
There’s a lot to like about what Oklahoma is doing, but they’ve been inconsistent in recent weeks. Against Texas Tech, their inefficiency from the free throw line came back to bite them in a one-point loss.
The top five in the poll remained the same as last week, with UConn leading the way, garnering 23 out of a possible 31 first-place votes. Purdue is second in the nation, followed by UNC, Houston, and Tennessee.
The Sooners have another tough Big 12 matchup on Tuesday night when they travel to Manhattan to face the Kansas State Wildcats (14-6, 4-3 Big 12). Then, on Saturday, they’ll take on UCF in Orlando.
If the Sooners can split the road trip or even go 2-0, it will provide a big boost to their NCAA tournament resume.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
UConn
18-2
766 (23)
–
2
Purdue
19-2
746 (8)
–
3
17-3
710
–
4
Houston
18-2
680
–
5
15-4
658
–
6
16-4
593
+4
6
15-4
512
+5
8
Kentucky
15-4
510
-2
9
Kansas
16-4
503
-1
10
Marquette
15-5
454
+5
11
Iowa State
16-4
408
+7
12
Arizona
15-5
405
-3
13
Creighton
16-5
367
+3
14
Illinois
15-5
359
-3
15
Texas Tech
16-3
340
+6
16
16-4
331
-10
17
Utah State
18-2
258
+3
18
Baylor
14-5
188
-4
19
Dayton
16-3
166
-2
20
New Mexico
18-3
162
+5
21
BYU
15-5
153
-2
22
14-6
147
+4
23
Florida Atlantic
17-4
122
+1
24
15-5
106
-11
25
TCU
15-5
99
+5
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Memphis; No. 23 Colorado State;
Others Receiving Votes
San Diego State 67; Ole Miss 57; South Carolina 46; Gonzaga 38; Memphis 26; Northwestern 23; Colorado State 14; Indiana State 13; Texas 11; Grand Canyon 9; Saint Mary’s 5; Virginia 4; McNeese State 4; App State 4; Seton Hall 2; Cornell 2; Princeton 1;
