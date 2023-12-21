Sooners stumble to UNC at Jumpman Invitational

Dec. 20—Oklahoma had its biggest momentum swing of the second half when Le'Tre Darthard got a pass on the right wing and drained a 3-pointer.

The Sooners were 1-10 from behind the arc in the first half of Wednesday's game against No. 11 North Carolina and trailed by eight points. The undefeated Sooners had already trailed by as many as 15, but Darthard's triple made it a seven-point game with 4:24 left.

A little over a minute later John Hugley IV blocked a shot and Otega Oweh took it the other way and was fouled. The two free throws made it 70-65 with three minutes left for the Sooners to keep their undefeated season alive.

North Carolina would only make two more field goals the rest of the way out, but knocked down six of six field goals to hand the Sooners their first loss of the season.

The Sooners shot 32% from the field in the first half of the 81-69 loss, but bounced back to shoot 50% from the field in the second half.

Still, they couldn't overcome 18 turnovers including eight in the second half. The Tar Heels turned those turnovers into 24 points on the other end.

Oweh led the Sooners in scoring with 23 points on 6-10 shooting and was 10-11 from the free throw line. North Carolina's RJ Davis continued a hot stretch with 23 points and five 3-pointers in the win.

The Sooners bounced back to hit six of their 13 looks from behind the arc in the second half, but they still couldn't keep up with the Tar Heels' seven made three's.

The Sooners were limited to two second-chance points despite coming away with 11 offensive rebounds.

North Carolina's Armando Bacot had three blocks in the first half alone and finished with eight rebounds including two on the offensive glass.

The Sooners still out-rebounded the Tar Heels 41-34 and had a similar numbers in the paint (30-28).

Oklahoma only forced nine turnovers, which is a season-low. North Carolina was also an efficient 9-22 from behind the arc, which is the highest shooting percentage (41%) that the Sooners have given up all season.

The Sooners will be back at home next Thursday to face Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. They only have two more games remaining before beginning Big 12 play against Iowa State on Jan. 6.

