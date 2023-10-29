Sooners stumble against Kansas, fall in latest US LBM Coaches Poll

Prior to suffering their first loss of the season, the Oklahoma Sooners had risen to No. 6 in the nation and looked like a team that could contend for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Well, after a letdown vs. the Kansas Jayhawks, the Sooners go back to the drawing board. They have work to do ahead of their afternoon tilt with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. That Bedlam matchup in Stillwater will reveal a lot about this team and decide if they’re Big 12 title contenders or simply an improved team.

There were some positive moments in the game for the Sooners, including the performance of Tawee Walker, who ran for a career-high 146 yards before leaving the game with an injury.

But as the Sooners prepare for the stretch run, they’ll need to figure out how to play in inclement weather as October turns to November. Otherwise, the loss in Lawrence may not be the only one Oklahoma suffers this season.

1. Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)

This Week: Beat Florida

Change: No Change

The Georgia Bulldogs continued to showcase their dominance over college football with a blowout win over the Florida Gators. They picked up 58 out of 64 possible first-place votes in the latest poll.

2. Michigan Wolverines (8-0)

This Week: Bye Week

Change: No Change

The Michigan Wolverines were off this week, but had enough drama to deal with amid cheating allegations.

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)

This Week: Beat Wisconsin

Change: No Change

It wasn’t the strongest offensive performance, but the Ohio State defense looks like one of the best in the nation. They held the Badgers to just 259 yards of total offense in the win.

4. Florida State Seminoles (8-0)

This Week: Beat Wake Forest

Change: No Change

Jordan Travis threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score in the Seminoles win. The ACC is Florida State’s to lose at this point and Travis has a chance to insert himself into the Heisman discussion.

5. Washington Huskies (8-0)

This Week: Beat Stanford

Change: No Change

Michael Penix rebounded from his poor outing in week 8 with a strong showing against the Cardinal. Penix threw for 369 yards and four touchdowns to keep Washington at the head of the table in the Pac-12.

6. Texas Longhorns (7-1)

This Week: Beat BYU 35-6

Change: +1

The Texas Longhorns didn’t miss a beat without Quinn Ewers. Jonathan Brooks ran for 98 yards and a touchdown and Xavier Worthy returned a punt for a touchdown to give the Horns the win.

7. Oregon Ducks (7-1)

This Week: Beat Utah

Change:+2

It was an emphatic win for the Oregon Ducks, who knocked off Utah 35-6. Their only blemish in 2023, a three-point loss to Washington on a missed field goal at the end of regulation.

8. Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

This Week: Bye Week

Change: No Change

The Alabama Crimson Tide were off this week, but they control their own destiny in the SEC West. Next Saturday’s tilt in Tuscaloosa with LSU will have huge conference title game ramifications.

9. Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1)

This Week: Beat Indiana 33-24

Change: +1

The Nittany Lions were in a dogfight with the Indiana Hoosiers. Drew Allar hit KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a 57 yard touchdown to win the game in the final two minutes.

Ole Miss Rebels (7-1)

This Week: Beat Vanderbilt

Change: +1

Ole Miss will be a very interested party in next week’s showdown between LSU and Alabama. The Rebels dropped their matchup with the Crimson Tide, but knocked off the Tigers. If LSU beats Alabama, it opens the door for Lane Kiffin’s crew to reach the conference title game.

11. Oklahoma Sooners (7-1)

This Week: Lost to Kansas

Change: -5

The Sooners were the only team in the top 15 to lose this week and it showed in their five spot slide. The loss to the Jayhawks revealed some warts that the Sooners are going to have to work through.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 7-0 1,590 (58) – 2 Michigan 7-0 1,520 (3) – 3 Ohio State 6-0 1,454 (3) – 4 Florida State 8-0 1,439 – 5 Washington 8-0 1,344 – 6 Texas 7-1 1,212 +1 7 Oregon 7-1 1,211 +2 8 Alabama 7-1 1,187 – 9 Penn State 7-1 1,072 +1 10 Ole Miss 7-1 1,021 +1 11 Oklahoma 7-1 948 -5 12 Notre Dame 7-2 847 +2 13 LSU 6-2 809 +2 14 Missouri 7-1 741 +2 15 Louisville 7-1 701 +3 16 Tennessee 6-2 553 +4 17 Air Force 8-0 523 +2 18 Utah 6-2 509 -5 19 Oregon State 6-2 465 -7 20 UCLA 6-2 309 +4 21 Tulane 7-1 304 +2 22 USC 7-2 239 – 23 Kansas 6-2 182 +15 24 James Madison 8-0 169 +1 25 North Carolina 6-2 120 -8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Duke;

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas State 85; Oklahoma State 62; Fresno State 51; Miami (FL) 35; Duke 33; Iowa 20; Arizona 18; Liberty 15; SMU 6; Florida 3; UNLV 1; Toledo 1; Kentucky 1;

