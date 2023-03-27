How do the Sooners stack up with the SEC in 2024 recruiting after first commitment?

The Oklahoma Sooners 2024 recruiting class will be the first of Oklahoma’s tenure in the SEC. With the Sooners and the Texas Longhorns making the move in 2024, the recruiting classes that the Red River Rivals are building for 2024 “just means more.”

While the 2022 and the 2023 classes will be the foundation of Oklahoma’s move to the SEC, the 2024 class will be marked as the Sooners’ first recruiting class of the SEC era. And much like last spring, when the Sooners appeared to be struggling on the recruiting trail (to some), Oklahoma looks to be on the verge of seeing the fruits of their labors.

That first fruit came in the form of a commitment from four-star cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe out of Arizona. The quick-twitch corner is a playmaker who plays fast on the field and brings an edge to the outside cornerback position.

With the Sooners’ first commitment in the cycle, where does that put them amongst their future SEC foes? Here’s how the Oklahoma Sooners compare to the SEC in the 247Sports composite team rankings.

Note: Blue chip prospects refers to the number of four and five-star players combined for a given recruiting class.

Georgia Bulldogs

Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs celebrate after their 50-30 victory over the LSU Tigers in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 1

SEC Rank: 1

Number of Commitments: 11

Blue Chip Commitments: 9

LSU Tigers

Nov 12, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; LSU Tigers safety Jay Ward and defensive end Lane Blue (42) carry The Boot trophy after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU won 13-10. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 2

SEC Rank: 2

Number of Commitments: 11

Blue Chip Commitments: 8

South Carolina Gamecocks

Nov 13, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a South Carolina Gamecocks helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 6

SEC Rank: 3

Number of Commitments: 5

Blue Chip Commitments: 5

Tennessee Volunteers

Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers fans rush the field after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 9

SEC Rank: 4

Number of Commitments: 5

Blue Chip Commitments: 4

Alabama Crimson Tide

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 11

SEC Rank: 5

Number of Commitments: 4

Blue Chip Commitments: 4

Florida Gators

Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Florida Gators helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 13

SEC Rank: 6

Number of Commitments: 4

Blue Chip Commitments: 4

Ole Miss Rebels

Sep 10, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Ole Miss Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) runs the ball against the Central Arkansas Bears during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 16

SEC Rank: 7

Number of Commitments: 5

Blue Chip Commitments: 2

Auburn Tigers

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cheerleaders let the flags wave after a score against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 19

SEC Rank: 8

Number of Commitments: 4

Blue Chip Commitments: 4

Texas A&M Aggies

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline during the second half against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 21

SEC Rank: 9

Number of Commitments: 4

Blue Chip Commitments: 3

Missouri Tigers

Dec 5, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers fans socially distance during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 27

SEC Rank: 10

Number of Commitments: 4

Blue Chip Commitments: 1

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nov 11, 2017; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks helmet during a timeout against LSU Tigers in the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 29

SEC Rank: 11

Number of Commitments: 3

Blue Chip Commitments: 2

Vanderbilt Commodores

Nov 27, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores band plays during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 41

SEC Rank: 12

Number of Commitments: 3

Blue Chip Commitments: 0

Texas Longhorns

Apr 24, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns helmet lays on the field after the Orange-White Texas Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 43

SEC Rank: 13

Number of Commitments: 2

Blue Chip Commitments: 2

Kentucky Wildcats

Oct 15, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kroger Field. Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 53

SEC Rank: 14

Number of Commitments: 2

Blue Chip Commitments: 0

Oklahoma Sooners

Apr 23, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables reacts during the spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 57

SEC Rank: 15

Number of Commitments: 1

Blue Chip Commitments: 1

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Dec 28, 2021; Memphis, TN, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes the ball during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Liberty Bowl Stadium. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Rank: 60

SEC Rank: 16

Number of Commitments: 1

Blue Chip Commitments: 1

