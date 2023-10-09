Sooners Soaring: Fox College Football’s Joel Klatt includes Oklahoma in top 10 after week 6

Through the first five weeks of the season, there was a hesitancy from the national media with regard to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Coming off the season they had in 2022, a lot of folks had adjusted expectations for the Sooners.

Through six games and coming off of a win over Texas, the Sooners are beginning to look like a tough, hardnosed Brent Venables team.

Each week, Fox Sports College Football’s Joel Klatt updates his top 10 after the week six action. Here’s a look at Klatt’s top 10.

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia continued to roll with a big win over Kentucky. If there was any thought that the Bulldogs aren’t still the No. 1 team in the nation, those thoughts were dashed.

Michigan may not have played anyone of significance just yet, but their steamrolling everyone in their path. The latest victim a tough Minnesota team.

Florida State feels like a team that has signature wins, but nobody is buying enough stock in right now. They’ve passed every test thus far and should roll in week 7 when they play Syracuse.

Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners made a huge jump from outside Klatt’s top 10 to the No. 4 spot. They played a really good game against the Texas Longhorns, forcing three turnovers, 10 tackles for loss, and five sacks. Oklahoma continues to prove this program is heading in the right direction.

Penn State Nittany Lions

The Penn State Nittany Lions seem to have an offense to match their defense in 2023. Led by a stout offensive line, Penn State will be a threat in the Big Ten and on the national title scene.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have won defensive battles and offensive shootouts this season and look to be one of the very best in the nation. The Big Ten East will provide tough tests down the road, but so far, the Buckeyes have passed each one with flying colors.

The Washington Huskies have one of the best offenses and quarterbacks in the nation. When Michael Penix and Bo Nix go to battle in week 7, it’ll be a game for the ages.

Oregon has looked really good on both sides of the ball in 2023. Their defense will be tested by Heisman hopeful Michael Penix in week 7 in what should be the game of the week between a pair of top 10 teams.

The defense is still a huge problem, but Caleb Williams continues to sweep it under the rug for the Trojans. We’ll see if it can hold up next week when they travel to South Bend to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The North Carolina Tar Heels picked up a huge 40-7 win over Syracuse on Saturday. Drake Maye was phenomenal, completing 70.2% of his passes for 442 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 55 yards and a score, nearly putting up 500 total yards of offense.

