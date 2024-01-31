Sooners snap skid, run away from Kansas State

Jan. 30—Oklahoma led by as many as 16 in the second half, but was in danger of watching its third straight game slip away as Kansas State cut the lead to seven with 8:28 remaining.

The Sooners responded with a 12-1 run and didn't look back in a 20-point win in Manhattan, Kansas on Tuesday night. Javian McCollum scored 13 points in the second half and was a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line to secure the win.

Even on a slow night on offense, the Sooners hung on for a 73-53 win to improve to 4-4 in conference play.

Oklahoma overcame 38% shooting from the field in the second half, while going 0-6 from deep and 18-26 from the free throw line. The Wildcats turned the ball over seven times in the second half, which helped kickstart the Sooners' late run.

The Sooners shot 50% from the field in the first half and held the Wildcats scoreless over the first 8:11 of game time. Still, they weren't able to build a comfortable lead until late in the first half as Jalon Moore started to heat up offensively.

Moore scored 15 of his career-high 23 points in the first half and shot 8-11 from the field with a pair of 3-pointers. The junior forward also added nine rebounds.

The Sooners scored 19 points off 14 Kansas State turnovers and pulled down 11 offensive rebounds. The Wildcats finished the gam shooting 30% from the field and were 4-28 from downtown.

Milos Uzan was 0-4 from the field, but still had six assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Kansas State's Tylor Perry scored 23 points on 7-16 shooting and scored 18 points in the second half alone. The Wildcats only had five other makes in the second half from four other players.

Up Next

Oklahoma continues a two-game stretch of road games on Saturday against UCF at 3 p.m. on ESPN+. The Sooners will return to the Lloyd Noble Center next Tuesday to face BYU.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com