Sooners' six-run lead slips away late in loss to Bearcats

May 17—With four innings to play Oklahoma held a 6-0 lead and appeared poised to close out the regular season riding a nine-game winning streak. Three innings and 10 Cincinnati runs later, the Sooners were facing a four-run deficit with three outs remaining.

The Big 12 regular season champions couldn't pull out another explosive ending and settled for a 10-6 loss on the road. The Sooners close out their regular season 34-18 overall with a 23-7 mark in conference play.

They finished with two more conference wins than any other team in program history.

Oklahoma used nine different pitchers on Friday including four over the first five innings. During that span the Sooners allowed six hits but no runs.

The Bearcats put at least two runners on base in each of those innings, but couldn't break through for their first run. In the second, Cincinnati's Josh Hegemann attempted to steal home.

He got a good jump and Sooner starter Grant Stevens didn't realize what was happening until he was almost to the plate. Still, he rifled the ball to Easton Carmichael to get the final out of the inning.

Carmichael hit a solo home run to lead off the next inning and put the Sooners up 2-0.

The Sooners rested a pair of key starters in John Spikerman and Bryce Madron. Rocco Garza-Gongora hit a two-RBI double and Jason Walk drove in another on a single into right field.

After scoring three runs in the top of the sixth to take a 6-0 lead, the Sooners would be held to just two more hits and no more runs.

The Bearcats finished with 12 hits and were walked seven times.

Oklahoma had 39 hits and scored 32 runs over three games this weekend.

Up next

The Sooners move on to the Big 12 tournament next week and earned a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed. Their opponent is still yet to be determined.

They'll begin postseason play on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.