Sooners signee wins Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year

The Oklahoma Sooners added one of the best offensive players in the country when they earned the signature of three-star athlete Andy Bass.

Bass, who played quarterback for Heritage Hall, was incredibly productive, showing off his dual-threat ability with an explosive senior season.For his efforts, Andy Bass was named Oklahoma’s Gatorade Player of the Year for 2023.

In 2023, Bass completed 66% of his passes for 3,144 yards, 35 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He also ran for 1,478 yards and 30 touchdowns, averaging 10.7 yards per carry.

At Oklahoma, Bass will be in the running back room, but also will see some time at wide receiver. He’s a dynamic athlete who can create huge plays.

Sooners Jackson Arnold and Kyler Murray won Texas and National Gatorade Player of the Year awards. Gavin Sawchuk was a two-time Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year.

Here’s a look at Bass’ huge year via Hudl.

