Sooners set to host TCU defensive tackle transfer Damonic Williams

The Oklahoma Sooners have a nice young corps of defensive tackles along with senior Da’Jon Terry, but it’s a group that’s inexperienced. So the Sooners have been working the transfer portal to find some experience to add to their defensive line rotation.

Reportedly, Oklahoma’s already been in contact with Indiana transfer Philip Blidi and Louisville transfer Jermayne Lole. Just a day after the transfer portal period opening for the spring, the Sooners are targeting another defensive tackle. According to a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3, the Sooners will host TCU transfer Damonic Williams for their spring game on Saturday.

At 6-foot-2, 320 pounds, Williams is a legit nose tackle prospect who’s been productive in his two years at TCU. He played in 26 games and recorded 60 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

NEWS: Former TCU DL Damonic Williams will visit Oklahoma this weekend for the Spring Game, he tells @on3sports The 6’2 320 DL totaled 60 Tackles, 9.5 TFL, and 4.5 Sacks in his time at TCU Will be one of the Top Overall Players in the Portal 👀https://t.co/Yq4pZNCDu3 pic.twitter.com/EpX4NpKtUn — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 17, 2024

Williams was an All-Big 12 selection in 2023 and a freshman All-American in 2022. He played 477 snaps for the Horned Frogs last season, which is more than any defensive tackle the Sooners have on the roster for 2024.

He had 19 total pressures last season, according to Pro Football Focus, including two against the Sooners.

He’s an ascending nose tackle who has already had an impressive start to his collegiate career. He’d be a factor in the nose tackle rotation immediately for the Sooners and provide experience to go along with Terry and the Sooners young corps.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on X @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire