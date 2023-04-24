Sooners separating from the pack for 2024 four-star DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye

Oklahoma’s 2023 spring game will have a lasting impact across multiple recruiting classes. For the immediate future, the 2024 Recruiting Class is affected the most as they draw closer and closer to their signing days.

Recruitments for all 2024 prospects seem to be a hitting new gear as summer nears and the time for official visits starts. Oklahoma has gained considerable steam on the recruiting trail for 2024. They’ve picked up five commitments since March 25 and could have several more coming before the end of April.

While he hasn’t made any announcements about a commitment date, 2024 four-star defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye has been trending Oklahoma’s way the last few days, and the momentum hasn’t stopped.

Fresh off his visit to Norman for the spring game, the connection between Jonah-Ajonye and Oklahoma hasn’t slowed down. Monday morning saw the Sooners earn yet another recruiting prediction in Oklahoma’s direction.

The latest prediction is a Rivals FutureCast coming from Texas A&M insider Landyn Rosow. Texas A&M had the early edge for Jonah-Ajonye, but things have since tapered off while coaches Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis have pushed Oklahoma out in front.

Oklahoma’s defensive line haul in 2024 could range from four-to-six commitments, and Jonah-Ajonye is firmly one of the names that stand strongly in play should he commit.

Jonah-Ajonye looks like a flexible inside-outside player should he continue to add to his already 6-foot-5 frame. Oklahoma will continue to push for the talented four-star Texan. Other teams hot on his heels include Texas and Texas Tech.

