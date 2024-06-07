Sooners' seniors go out on top

Oklahoma’s senior class is the first to ever win four consecutive national championships.

Only one other program had ever won three in a row, UCLA from 1988-1990, until the Sooners joined them last year. Now, after sweeping Texas in the Women’s College World Series championship series on Thursday, the Sooners’ five seniors that have been with the program for all four years have entered their own stratosphere.

Jayda Coleman, Tiare Jennings, Kinzie Hansen, Nicole May and Rylie Boone have been a part of four very different championship teams since joining the program in 2021.

At that point, Oklahoma had won two of the last four national titles, but was looking for its first since 2017.

Though it often looked easy, each championship season contained its own struggles and challenges, and 2024 was no different.

“This was the hardest of all,” OU head coach Patty Gasso said in an interview with ESPN after the game.

Some considered the Sooners an underdog heading into championship series after dropping two to the Longhorns during the regular season and another to a Florida team in the WCWS that had been run-ruled by Texas.

Still, they went on to outscore the Longhorns 16-7 over two games and outhit them 21-11.

“Honestly the whole season was tough,” Coleman said. “For me personally, I know I had very high expectations. Even right off the bat playing our first game, I felt the pressure. I felt the expectations.”

They beat the top four ranked teams in RPI on their way to winning the title.

Here’s a look at the Sooners’ senior class by the numbers:

250

The number of games the Sooners have played since this senior class arrived on campus. Out of 250, they’ve won 235 with 15 losses (.940). Jennings played in all 250 of those games and started all but one.

After the game, Gasso announced that Hansen, Karlie Keeney and Jennings will all remain on the team as graduate assistants.

8

This senior class faced elimination eight times over the past four seasons and went a perfect 8-0 in those games. They were also 8-1 in games in the championship series.

“We're going to be at championship reunions like four years in a row,” Gasso said. “We're going to see each other a lot.”

4

Oklahoma’s four national titles came to just two different programs — Texas and Florida State. They swept the Longhorns twice and the Seminoles once and bounced back from a Game 1 loss in 2021 to beat Florida State in three games. The senior class went 6-0 against the Longhorns at the WCWS.

“They all have brought something different,” Gasso said. “As much as I'm going to miss them, they've been here for a long time. They've done everything you could do and more. It is time for them to fly.”