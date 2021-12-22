Sooners send out offer to fast rising 2024 two-way player Sammy Brown

While as a collective, Sooner fans and Sooner media alike are thinking about the possible ways the Sooners can close out the 2022 recruiting cycle with a bang, Venables and his staff are on the way to getting recruiting back on schedule as they have already begun to send out offers for 2024.

One of those offers goes to Sammy Brown, a running back and linebacker out of Jefferson, Georgia. Brown slots in at number five nationally and has offers from Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and South Carolina to go with his Oklahoma offer.

It’s only a matter of time before other big programs across the country submit their names into the mix for a prospect who’s very likely to be a top 50 prospect nationally.

While Brown is a two-way player, the Sooners see him as a linebacker as evidenced by him tagging Venables and new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Ted Roof in his tweet confirming his offer.

Brown looks like a throwback linebacker that will make Sooners fans do a double-take and have them thinking they are watching a clone of Sooners legend Brian Bosworth with a mullet that one could only find straight out of the 80’s.

The Sooners look to be major players in the linebacker market constantly with Venables at the helm. Venables is a former linebacker himself and has coached some very talented linebackers to the highest honors in college football. He and Ted Roof will have a stacked cupboard of linebacker talent over the next few years and positioning themselves to add a player like Sammy Brown will only keep that wealth of talent stocked and ready to go.

