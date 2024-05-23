Sooners, Seminoles meet again with WCWS spot on the line

May 22—Last season, Oklahoma and Florida State decided the national championship. This season, only one of those teams will be able to advance to the Women's College World Series.

The Seminoles are second nationally in WCWS wins since 2018 with 14 during that span. The Sooners have 29.

One of those two teams have been represented in every WCWS championship series since 2015. The Seminoles have made it three times with one title during that time, while the Sooners have made it six times with five titles, including three straight.

"The dream team of ESPN is here. It's all lined up for great television," OU head coach Patty Gasso said. "It's a nighttime game. People want to see it. They want to see the two, knowing one of you are not going to be at the World Series, and one of you are. And that's worth watching, because we're both going to fight to the end."

The Norman Super Regional begins 6 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2. The best-of-three series continues Friday with a 7 p.m. first pitch. If the series goes to three games it will be decided on Saturday with the start time still to be determined.

The Seminoles received bad news earlier this week when pitcher Allison Royalty announced she will not be able to compete for the remainder of the season due to injury. Royalty had the third-best ERA on the team (3.75).

The Seminoles have five other pitchers that have seen action this season and four of those have thrown 36 innings or more.

Ashtyn Danley leads the Seminoles' pitching staff with 19 starts and a 3.12 ERA. While the Sooners will be familiar with several of the Seminoles' returning starters, they've never seen the freshman Danley.

Makenna Reid pitched an inning in the first game of the WCWS final and two-thirds of an inning in the regular season meeting.

"I think it's important to prepare well," Alyssa Brito said. "We know that they're definitely doing their homework as well. They're so well coached that that's the only thing that you would really expect."

The Sooners' pitching staff had an ERA of 1.20 over 20 innings at their home regional and didn't allow a single walk in three games. Kelly Maxwell has pitched 17.1 innings since the end of the regular season and has an ERA of 1.21 during that span.

Oklahoma has won each of its last five meetings with Florida State.

"It's a lot of offensive explosiveness coming our way," Gasso said. "A lot of very good baserunning. They've had good success with their pitching, good enough to win games. This is going to be a challenge, without question. Our offense is going to have to step forward."

