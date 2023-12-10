Sooners secure commitment from transfer cornerback Dezjhon Malone

The Oklahoma Sooners added another defensive back to their roster as former San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Dezjhon Malone announced his commitment to the team on Sunday.

Malone announced he would enter the transfer portal on November 30. He received notable offers from West Virginia, Purdue, and Louisville, but Jay Valai and the appeal of Oklahoma won out. He was a steady contributor for his former school, where he appeared in 25 games with the Aztecs during four seasons.

Malone led the Aztecs with 11 starts at cornerback in the 2023 season and will bring excellent size to the position at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds.

Truly Thankful for every opportunity in this process, excited to announce I am fully committed to the university of oklahoma!!! big thanks to @JayValai @CoachVenables @OU_Football #OUDNA #BOOMER ⭕️⭕️ pic.twitter.com/0KvKiaFztV — Dezjhon Malone (@DezjhonM) December 10, 2023

He was an All-Mountain West honorable mention in 2023 after logging 47 tackles, two for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and one interception with seven passes broken up on the year. According to Pro Football Focus, Malone allowed just one touchdown in over 400 coverage snaps in 2023.

Former San Diego State CB Dezjhon Malone has transferred to Oklahoma, he announced Only one TD allowed on 402 coverage snaps last season👀 pic.twitter.com/lOXrLWKD66 — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 10, 2023

With Oklahoma potentially losing Woodi Washington to the NFL draft, Malone is a capable cornerback who joins a strong group of promising corners. He’ll add competitive depth to a group that includes Gentry Williams, Kani Walker, Jasiah Wagoner, Makari Vickers, Jacobe Johnson, and Kendel Dolby. Depth at cornerback was an issue in 2023. As the Sooners figure out their secondary while heading into their first season in the SEC, having veteran options provides the Sooners some insurance in the defensive backfield if the young guys on the roster aren’t able to seize a role in 2024.

Oklahoma has added two transfers since the season ended and figures to still bring in a few more. Malone joins former Michigan State transfer offensive lineman Spencer Brown as incoming additions via the transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire