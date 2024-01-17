Sooners with the second most difficult 2024 schedule per 247Sports

The 2024 season will forever change the landscape of college football. At least until the next round of realignment. The Sooners will venture to the SEC with Red River rival Texas, creating a 16-team league, adding to the already strong stable of programs in the Southeastern Conference.

Heading into their first season in the SEC, the schedule makers did Oklahoma no favors. According to Brad Crawford of 247Sports, the Sooners have the second most difficult schedule in all of college football.

The Sooners only leave Norman once in September, but that’s when the difficult stretch begins if Oklahoma’s able to get past Tennessee in the SEC opener for a potential 4-0 start. What follows is a trip to Auburn, then five games against top-25 teams over the final seven to close it out. Few teams nationally face the late-November gauntlet that Oklahoma must endure with trips to Missouri and LSU with a home bout against the defending SEC champion in the middle. – Crawford, 247Sports

That home date against Alabama looks a lot different with the departure of Nick Saban. Yes, it’s Alabama. They’ll be a good team and one you can’t overlook, but they’ve taken on water due to transfer portal departures. Kalen DeBoer and his staff may have some depth issues when they arrive in Norman.

Oklahoma’s road record will make or break their College Football Playoff hopes. They’ll go on the road to face Auburn, Ole Miss, Missouri, and LSU. There’s not a lot of margin for error.

Joining the SEC, the Sooners are under no misconception about the challenges they’ll face week-to-week. However, they’re used to being the hunted. Now the SEC has to contend with another blue blood program each year. Despite the turnover, the Sooners will be a threat in the SEC.

