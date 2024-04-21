Sooners' season ends with 3rd place finish at NCAA's

Apr. 20—Oklahoma closed out its season on Saturday at the NCAA Championships with a team score of 412.956 to finish third overall.

The Sooners have now finished in the top three of 22 of the last 23 NCAA Championships. Defending champion Stanford posted a team score of 425.324 and cleared second-place Michigan by 5.635.

The Sooners posted a higher score than either of them at the NCAA semifinals, but had more mistakes that ended up being the difference.

Fuzzy Benas finished third in the all-around with a score of 83.864, including a fourth-place finish on the parallel bars and an eighth-place finish on vault.

The Sooners started on the floor exercise and posted a 69.664, a slight improvement from their floor score on Friday. In the second rotation, Zach Nunez's 14.066 led the team on pommel horse, but the Sooners remained in third place.

Their top performance of the day came on vault with a team score of 73.532. All five Sooners posted scores of 14.566 or higher on their way to setting a new season high on the event.

Max Bereznev finished fifth on vault with a 14.966. Fuzzy Benas wasn't far behind with a 14.800 and three other Sooners rounded out the top 14 out of the 44 gymnasts that competed on the event.

The Sooners only have five seniors and most of them will have the opportunity to return for another season.