Sooners score 8 unanswered to advance to Big 12 title game

May 24—Facing a 2-2 count, Oklahoma's Jackson Nicklaus got a pitch down the middle and drove it into the fourth row of the right field stands at Globe Life Field.

It took many great at-bats to bring the Sooners out of the 6-0 hole they faced after two innings against Kansas in the semifinal of the Big 12 tournament. Nicklaus' two-run walk-off home run ended up being the biggest.

The Sooners scored eight unanswered runs to pull out a 8-6 win and return to the championship game for the second time in three years.

"Our offense was really good," OU head coach Skip Johnson said. "Quality at-bats more so than anything, and getting big hits in big moments and that's a sign of a good baseball team."

The Jayhawks entered the day needing a win over TCU to advance to the semifinals to face the Sooners. After scoring nine runs in the opening inning, TCU came back to tie the game before the Jayhawks pulled out the win late.

It was a similar start against the Sooners, but with a different ending.

"Every game that we play, we know what's at stake, winning the conference tournament is a big deal because we want to," Nicklaus said. "We have this slogan 'Winners win.' If we want to go where we want to go, we need to win every step of the way."

The Sooners finally broke through for their first run when Jaxon Willits hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth.

They would load up the bases and score three more runs before the end of the inning. All five of the Sooners' runs in the fifth inning came with two outs on the board.

Willits came up big again in the sixth, driving in another run on a double to right field that tied the game.

Brendan Girton got the start on the mound, but exited the game in the second inning after allowing five hits, six earned runs and two walks. Grant Stevens put the Sooners' defense back on track and pitched the next 5.1 innings without allowing a run. He struck out six batters and didn't allow a walk.

"It wasn't just me it was our defense as well because I'm a groundball, fly ball guy," Stevens said. "I pitch to contact ... It just shows how resilient this team is moving forward."

Six different pitchers ended up making an appearance for the Sooners.

The Jayhawks had 13 hits, but were struck out 13 times and gave up 14 hits to the Sooners. Nicklaus went 2-5 on the day with four RBI and Willits went 2-4 with three RBI.

The Big 12 title game begins at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.

