Sooners scheduled to host one of the nation’s top wide receivers per report

There are several important recruiting dates this spring for the Oklahoma Sooners. The first one on the schedule is their junior day, which will feature some of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class.

One player that’s set to attend is five-star safety Jonah Williams out of Texas. Another high-profile prospect who will make the trip to Norman for Junior Day on January 27 is five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham, according to On3’s Keegan Pope. Cunningham will also be visiting Auburn on Jan. 20 and Florida on Feb. 3. Pope states this will be Cunningham’s first visit to Norman.

Out of Ackerman, Miss., Cunningham is the No. 10 player in the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 1 player in Mississippi.

The Sooners are one of 18 Power Five offers Cunningham has received at this point, with a number of those offers coming out of the SEC. Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Florida State, Oregon, and Miami are among those pursuing the talented wide receiver.

Currently, the Sooners have four players expected to play wide receiver committed in the 2025 Recruiting Class. Adding a player like Cunningham is a no-brainer if they can win out in his recruitment. It won’t be easy, but Emmett Jones has done a phenomenal job on the recruiting trail since arriving in Norman a year ago.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire