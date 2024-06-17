Sooners Rylie Boone signs with the Oklahoma City Spark

After four straight national championships, several Oklahoma Sooners are making the move up I-35 to continue their softball careers. Both Kinzie Hansen and Jayda Coleman have signed with the Oklahoma City Spark and they’ll also add Oklahoma outfielder Rylie Boone.

Boone is the third Sooner to sign with the Sprk in the last few days and joins Hansen, Coleman, Jocelyn Alo, Haley Lee, Alex Storako, and Oklahoma legend Keilani Ricketts in OKC.

In her four-year career with the Sooners, Boone hit .407 and provided a second lead-off hitter at the bottom of Oklahoma’s lineup, setting the table for the top of the order.

Much like Coleman, she was fantastic in the outfield and on the bases, electrifying with her speed and ability to make teams pay for throwing errors.

𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐍𝐄‼️ Our Owasso girl is staying in Oklahoma! 🔗 Link in bio.

The Spark will open their season on Wednesday, June 19, in the Scenic City Tournament in Chattanooga, Tenn., against the New York Rise. Oklahoma City will return to the Sooner State for two games against Great Britain’s national team and then face Team USA in a two-game set from June 27 to 30 at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

For their full WPF schedule or for ticketing, go to OKCSpark.com.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire