Sooners running game has an opportunity for another big day vs. BYU

The Oklahoma Sooners rushing attack has been an up-and-down ride in 2023. At times they’ve looked ready to breakout and sometimes it hasn’t held up its end of the bargain for one of the best offenses in the country.

However, in recent weeks, it’s begun to come together. Over their last three games, the Sooners have averaged 212 yards per game at 5.14 yards per carry.

In the loss to Oklahoma State, the run game was aided by a 64-yard touchdown run by Gavin Sawchuk. They didn’t get the ball to Dillon Gabriel in the quarterback run game. It was good, but like a lot of the offense that day, could have been better.

Last week against West Virginia, Sawchuk carried the load en route to his second 100-yard day of the season. In the win, Sawchuk had three runs of 15 yards or more and four runs that went for a first down. He also averaged 4.08 yards per carry after contact and 6.1 yards per carry for the game.

Sawchuk’s patience and consistency have earned him the first opportunities in the Sooners run game. He’s started each of Oklahoma’s last two games. He’ll have a chance at another big day this Saturday in Provo.

The BYU Cougars have been absolutely gashed on the ground in 2023. Heading into week 12, the Cougars are 117th in the nation in run defense. In losses to West Virginia and Iowa State the last two weeks, BYU has allowed a total of 570 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. The Cyclones and Mountaineers averaged 6.70 yards per carry.

The Cougars defense has been struggling in recent weeks. The Sooners offense was inconsistent against Oklahoma State in large part due to turnovers. Against West Virginia, the offense rebounded in a huge 39-point win.

Oklahoma’s been a different team on the road, but with the rushing attack finding more consistency, the Sooners have a chance to get off on the right foot this week in Provo.

Dillon Gabriel’s been incredible this season and will have a chance at another big game. At the same time keeping the momentum the Sooners have gained on the ground is a huge key to success this week.

With the way they’re running the ball and with as poor as BYU has been stopping the run, it’s hard to imagine the Sooners rushing attack slowing down Saturday.

