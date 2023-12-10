Sooners runaway from Razorbacks to remain undefeated

Dec. 9—A hard drive into the paint by Rivaldo Soares gave Oklahoma a four-point lead and sparked a furious run late in the first half.

The Sooners led Arkansas 37-25 heading into halftime, but the Razorbacks cut the deficit in half within a minute of game time after the break. An undefeated season on the line against a future SEC foe, the Sooners turned to the hot hand.

Javian McCollum has been a key part of the Sooners early-season success and he stepped up again on Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

McCollum scored a game-high 20 points as the Sooners ran away from the Razorbacks in the second half of a 79-70 win.

The final score doesn't do justice to the Sooners' dominance in the second half on Saturday.

Arkansas closed the game on an 8-0 run when the Sooners were giving experience to their bench players. The Sooners led by as many as 19 points midway through the second half and 18 points with just 4:24 remaining.

After their lead shrunk to six points, McCollum knocked down his second 3-pointer of the game. He was fouled on another 3-point attempt and knocked down all three free throws.

The Sooners went on to score 12 unanswered points to take a commanding lead in the game. During that run, Arkansas head coach Eric Mussleman was ejected for arguing with officials.

McCollum was a perfect eight for eight from the charity stripe and also added five rebounds.

The Sooners outscored the Razorbacks 26-10 in the paint in the second half and outrebounded them 19-11.

Oklahoma shot 51% from the field and had three players score in double figures. Otega Oweh finished with 14 points, Milos Uzan had 11 and Soares added 13.

The Sooners are 9-0 and won't be back in action until next Saturday against Green Bay.

