Sooners run-rule Cleveland State in regional opener

May 17—Through three and a half innings No. 2 seeded Oklahoma was being outhit by Cleveland State in the first game of its home regional.

The Sooners led 1-0, but outside of a solo home run by Kasidi Pickering the Vikings had put more pressure on their opponents' defense than the other way around. Again, in the top of the fourth inning, Cleveland State's Melissa Holzopfel hit a leadoff single to keep the Vikings on the attack.

Oklahoma starting pitcher Nicole May hadn't been phased by any of the Vikings' three hits up until that point, and she wasn't this time either. May struck out two of the next three batters and retired the side in order in sixth.

"Three hits, that didn't hurt us," OU head coach Patty Gasso said. "That doesn't bother us one bit."

Oklahoma's high-powered offense finally created separation with three runs in the fourth inning and one more in the fifth. Freshman Ella Parker drove in two runs on a double that landed in between two Cleveland State players in left field and Tiare Jennings walked off the win with a two-run home run.

The Sooners will face Oregon on Saturday at 2 p.m. after a 9-0 win in their regional opener.

"I think we're starting to finally ... we're all connecting throughout the lineup," Jayda Coleman said. It's really nice."

May pitched five innings and allowed three hits, no earned runs and no walks. She also struck out nine of the 18 batters she faced.

"I felt good coming in," May said. "I was just trying to compete, feeding balls to my defense and let them work. I just felt good. Neutral."

Karlie Keeney threw the final inning and picked up three quick outs without a hit or a walk.

The Sooners hit three home runs including two by Pickering. Parker also had two hits with 3 RBI.

Coleman drew walks in each of her first two at-bats and hit an RBI triple in the fourth inning. The Sooners had 11 total hits and six extra base hits.

Up next

The Sooners are one win away from advancing to the regional final.

The loser of that game will turn around and play again at 7 p.m. They'll face the winner between Cleveland State and Boston University.

The winner between Oklahoma and Oregon will need to win just one of its next two games to advance to the Super Regional.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com