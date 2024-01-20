Sooners rolling at right time with top of Big 12 in disarray

Jan. 19—The top three teams in the preseason Big 12 poll are a combined 9-8 in conference play so far this season.

Preseason favorite Texas is sitting at 4-2 and have been without star point guard Rori Harmon, who will miss the rest of the season due to injury. Baylor seemed the obvious candidate to take over the top spot, but dropped back to back games to Iowa State and Kansas.

Kansas (third in the preseason) is 1-4 in its other conference games this season.

Only Kansas State (6-0 in Big 12 play) has looked like a clear favorite, but Friday's news that Ayoka Lee will miss roughly four weeks due to injury will be a significant blow to its chances.

Then there are two one-loss teams — Iowa State (6-1) and Oklahoma (4-1).

On Saturday the Sooners will look to improve to 5-1 for the third straight season on the road against Houston at 6 p.m.

Coming off last season's regular season conference title, the Sooners were picked fifth in the preseason poll. Even that seemed generous as they entered conference play having lost five of their last six.

The Sooners are in a much better place than they were a month ago and can enter Wednesday's game against Texas with a one-game cushion ahead of the Longhorns in the conference standings.

According to the latest bracket prediction by ESPN's Charlie Creme, the Sooners are still projected to miss out on the NCAA Tournament and Iowa State is projected to be one of the final eight teams in the tournament.

Only one of their conference wins (Texas Tech) came against a team that's currently better than .500 in conference play. Their lone loss came to Kansas State and they will face the Wildcats again in under two weeks.

Houston enters Saturday's game 2-4 in conference play and 11-6 overall. The Cougars have dropped five of their last seven games but are an impressive 9-2 in the Fertitta Center this season.

The Sooners are also coming off a week's rest, while the Cougars are playing their second of the week after losing to West Virginia on Wednesday.

