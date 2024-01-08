Sooners on the rise in latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

The Oklahoma Sooners bounced back from their first loss of the season and have now won three in a row, including Saturday’s win over Iowa State. The Sooners are now 13-1 and 1-0 in Big 12 play.

In the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll, the Sooners are back inside the top 10 teams in the nation, coming in at No. 9. It’s the second time this season Porter Moser’s crew has risen to the top 10.

Purdue remained in the No. 1 spot, but there’s a new team at No. 2, the Houston Cougars. The undefeated Cougars jumped Kansas after the Jayhawks struggled to put away TCU at home.

This week, the Sooners will play in Fort Worth against the Horned Frogs before a top 10 matchup on Saturday in Lawrence against the Jayhawks.

UConn comes in at No. 4, and Tennessee is the No. 5 team in the nation. Rounding out the top 10 are Kentucky at No. 6, North Carolina at No. 7, Arizona at No. 8, No. 9 Oklahoma, and No. 10 Illinois, who dropped two spots this week.

Oklahoma is one of five Big 12 schools ranked this week, including Baylor at No. 14 and BYU at No. 17.

The Texas Longhorns fell out of the top 25 after their 11-point loss in Austin to Texas Tech.

For Oklahoma, it’s been a breakout season for Porter Moser. They’ve been really good on both ends of the floor, coming up with timely buckets and timely stops.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Purdue 14-1 788 — 2 Houston 14-0 762 +1 3 Kansas 13-1 754 -1 4 UConn 13-2 685 — 5 Tennessee 11-3 661 — 6 Kentucky 11-2 628 — 7 North Carolina 11-3 592 +2 8 Arizona 12-3 556 +2 9 Oklahoma 13-1 490 +2 10 Illinois 11-3 455 -2 11 Duke 11-3 446 +2 12 Marquette 11-4 428 -5 13 Memphis 13-2 410 +2 14 Baylor 12-2 378 +4 15 Wisconsin 11-3 341 +6 16 Auburn 12-2 301 +8 17 BYU 12-2 251 -5 18 Colorado State 13-2 221 -4 19 San Diego State 13-2 198 +6 20 Creighton 11-4 147 +6 21 Gonzaga 11-4 146 +4 22 Clemson 11-3 133 -6 23 Utah State 14-1 77 N/A 24 Ole Miss 13-1 77 -4 25 Florida Atlantic 11-4 58 -8

Schools Dropped Out

James Madison (20th), Texas (22nd), Providence (23rd)

Others Receiving Votes

Texas (55), Nevada (45), Cincinnati (36), Iowa State (33), Dayton (33), James Madison (32), Grand Canyon (30), Miami-FL (24), TCU (23), Wake Forest (21), Texas Tech (18), Ohio State (12), Seton Hall (11), Alabama (9), St. John’s (8), Providence (7), Michigan State (7), Indiana State (5), South Carolina (3), Princeton (2), Villanova (1), Northwestern (1), New Mexico (1)

