Sooners on the rise in latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll
The Oklahoma Sooners bounced back from their first loss of the season and have now won three in a row, including Saturday’s win over Iowa State. The Sooners are now 13-1 and 1-0 in Big 12 play.
In the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll, the Sooners are back inside the top 10 teams in the nation, coming in at No. 9. It’s the second time this season Porter Moser’s crew has risen to the top 10.
Purdue remained in the No. 1 spot, but there’s a new team at No. 2, the Houston Cougars. The undefeated Cougars jumped Kansas after the Jayhawks struggled to put away TCU at home.
This week, the Sooners will play in Fort Worth against the Horned Frogs before a top 10 matchup on Saturday in Lawrence against the Jayhawks.
UConn comes in at No. 4, and Tennessee is the No. 5 team in the nation. Rounding out the top 10 are Kentucky at No. 6, North Carolina at No. 7, Arizona at No. 8, No. 9 Oklahoma, and No. 10 Illinois, who dropped two spots this week.
Oklahoma is one of five Big 12 schools ranked this week, including Baylor at No. 14 and BYU at No. 17.
The Texas Longhorns fell out of the top 25 after their 11-point loss in Austin to Texas Tech.
For Oklahoma, it’s been a breakout season for Porter Moser. They’ve been really good on both ends of the floor, coming up with timely buckets and timely stops.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Purdue
14-1
788
—
2
Houston
14-0
762
+1
3
Kansas
13-1
754
-1
4
UConn
13-2
685
—
5
11-3
661
—
6
Kentucky
11-2
628
—
7
11-3
592
+2
8
Arizona
12-3
556
+2
9
Oklahoma
13-1
490
+2
10
Illinois
11-3
455
-2
11
Duke
11-3
446
+2
12
Marquette
11-4
428
-5
13
Memphis
13-2
410
+2
14
Baylor
12-2
378
+4
15
Wisconsin
11-3
341
+6
16
Auburn
12-2
301
+8
17
BYU
12-2
251
-5
18
Colorado State
13-2
221
-4
19
San Diego State
13-2
198
+6
20
Creighton
11-4
147
+6
21
Gonzaga
11-4
146
+4
22
11-3
133
-6
23
Utah State
14-1
77
N/A
24
Ole Miss
13-1
77
-4
25
Florida Atlantic
11-4
58
-8
Schools Dropped Out
James Madison (20th), Texas (22nd), Providence (23rd)
Others Receiving Votes
Texas (55), Nevada (45), Cincinnati (36), Iowa State (33), Dayton (33), James Madison (32), Grand Canyon (30), Miami-FL (24), TCU (23), Wake Forest (21), Texas Tech (18), Ohio State (12), Seton Hall (11), Alabama (9), St. John’s (8), Providence (7), Michigan State (7), Indiana State (5), South Carolina (3), Princeton (2), Villanova (1), Northwestern (1), New Mexico (1)
