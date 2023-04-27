Sooners recruiting stays on fire, four-star WR Zion Kearney commits to Oklahoma

April has officially started to feel a lot like July 2022 if you follow Oklahoma football recruiting. The Sooners landed another commitment, they’re fifth in the month of April.

Four-star wide receiver Zion Kearney announced his pledge to the Sooners. Oklahoma was contending with Nebraska, LSU, Arkansas, Texas A&M, and the University of Houston.

Oklahoma had been in the top spot for the last few months. After a visit to Norman for the spring game, predictions continued to roll in, favoring Oklahoma.

Kearney hails from Missouri City, Texas. He is a talented wide receiver standing at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds. Ranked as the 16th-best prospect in the state of Texas. He is the No. 89 player according to 247Sports and is the No. 64 player in the composite rankings.

Kearney also runs track, and his ability to get up to top speed in the open field is very evident on tape. During his junior season, he posted 100-meter times of 10.89 and 10.98 in February. In the fall, he was a unanimous selection to Texas District 20-6A first-team after tallying 39 catches for 765 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022.

Kearney also displays an ability to operate as a big slot or out wide. From the slot, he caught bubble screens or ran drags that allowed him to utilize his speed and frame to be a huge target for his quarterback while on the move.

With his commitment, Oklahoma vaults into the top 25 in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the first time this cycle. Kearney joins fellow wide receiver K.J. Daniels, who committed last week.

And the door remains wide open for five-star wide receiver Bryant Wesco to walk thru as the final wide receiver commit for the Sooners 2024 class.

The haul of the three receivers would be an excellent start for wide receiver coach Emmett Jones in his first recruiting cycle with the Oklahoma Sooners. On the job for just a few months, Jones has made a significant impact on the recruiting trail and the Sooners are going to benefit greatly because of it.

