Sooners receive several predictions in favor of landing 3-star safety Kaleb Spencer

John Williams
·3 min read
  Oklahoma Sooners
    Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma’s record-setting spring game is already paying huge dividends for the Sooners on the recruiting trail. A number of recruits reacted positively to the turnout and the experience in Norman that including more than 200 former Sooners Football players in attendance to usher in the Brent Venables era.

One of the early returns has Oklahoma a significant leader for 2023 three-star safety Kaleb Spencer out of Virginia. Spencer is regarded as a top 20 player in the state of Virginia in the 247Sports Composite and On3 Consensus.

Oklahoma’s received several Crystal Ball projections from 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong as well as OUInsider’s Parker Thune and Brandon Drumm. SoonerScoop.com’s Josh McCuistion has also issued a Rivals Forecast in favor of the Sooners. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Sooners a 95.1% chance of landing a commitment from Kaleb Spencer.

His size and frame make him an intriguing prospect to add to the Sooners’ defense.

He displays good awareness and strong closing speed. He’s a physical player, unafraid to throw his body into tacklers or take on blocks. When playing in the box, he does a good job of setting the edge in the run game and timing his blitz as a pass rusher.

While a three-star at this point in the recruiting cycle, it wouldn’t be surprising if this diamond in the rough adds a fourth star by the end of the 2023 season. He has all the tools to be an impact defender at the collegiate level.

Kaleb Spencer’s Recruiting Profile

Crystal Ball

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

ESPN

3

38

12

Rivals

3

15

39

247Sports

3

14

57

247 Composite

3

651

15

55

On3 Recruiting

3

20

59

On3 Consensus

3

762

21

68

 

Vitals

Hometown

Colonial Heights, VA

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-2

Weight

200

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on February 3, 2022

  • Visit on April 23, 2022

Notable Offers

  • Oklahoma

  • Arkansas

  • LSU

  • Tennessee

  • Virginia Tech

  • West Virginia

Twitter

Crystal Ball from OUInsider's Parker Thune

Crystal Ball Projection from OUInsider's Brandon Drumm

Rivals Forecast from SoonerScoop's Josh McCuistion

1

1

