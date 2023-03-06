Sooners receive in Rivals FutureCast for in-state RB Xavier Robinson

Oklahoma football had a pivotal weekend as a program. In Indianapolis, former Sooners from last year’s team were partaking in the interview of their lives at the 2023 NFL Scouting combine. Back in Norman, Oklahoma, the Crimson and Cream hosted another massive Junior Day with over 25 recruits.

The list of prospects was long and star-studded, and by all accounts, Oklahoma did a great job giving recruits a lot to think about going forward.

One in-state recruit in attendance, 2024 three-star RB Xavier Robinson, really enjoyed his visit. Josh McCuiston, Oklahoma Recruiting Editor for Rivals, believed that the Sooners hit it out of the park for the OK preps star and dropped in a Rivals Futurecast for the prospect.

New #Sooners Rivals FutureCast ⭐⭐⭐ 2024 RB Xavier Robinson

6'2" / 225

🏫 Carl Albert HS (Midwest City, OK)

✍️ By Josh McCuiston

🎤⬇️ Oklahoma Recruiting Editorhttps://t.co/QSoClxPvZJ 🔗: @xavierrobinson0#24K #GoldStandard 🔒 pic.twitter.com/729afvaclE — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) March 5, 2023

Robinson is rated the fifth-best player in the state per Rivals. He was named 2022 MaxPreps Oklahoma High School Football Player of the Year. He was a driving force for his Carl Albert team that went 12-2 and won the 5A State title. Robinson was also named The Oklahoman’s Offensive Player of the Year.

He rushed for 2,598 yards and 39 touchdowns to lead his squad. Kansas State, Kansas, Memphis, and Iowa State are all schools recruiting Robinson in addition to Oklahoma.

Oklahoma doesn’t have a running back committed in 2024 but figures to be in the race for Robinson along with Jeremy Payne, Caden Durham, and James Peoples. If following their precedent from these least two classes, expect Oklahoma to sign at least two backs.

