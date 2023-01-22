Sooners receive Rivals Futurecast for recent 2023 offer Taylor Heim

The Oklahoma Sooners aren’t done on the recruiting trail just yet. They made an offer yesterday to 2023 Athlete Taylor Heim out of Bethany, Oklahoma.

Heim, who’s listed as a three-star prospect over at 247Sports, is projected as a linebacker, stands 6-foot-3, and weighs 190 pounds. He’s the No. 11 player in the state of Oklahoma and holds offers from 13 universities. The Sooners represent his first Power Five offer.

He’s an athletic player that had a prolific career as a tight end and quarterback as well. His versatility and the knowledge that comes with it will help inform his play at linebacker at the collegiate level.

After a great conversation with @CoachVenables, I have blessed and excited to announce that I have earned an Official Offer from @OU_Football! @Bryan_Bedford @recruit_route @TrckFootball pic.twitter.com/ZBnqBkiExk — Taylor Heim (@taylorheim7) January 21, 2023

He’s been pursued by Army, Air Force, and Navy. Additionally, Brown, Incarnate Word, Tulsa, North Texas, Louisiana Tech, Ohio, South Dakota State, and Missouri State have made efforts to land the surging prospect.

If Heim does commit, he’d join a linebacker crew in the 2023 class that includes Samuel Omosigho, Lewis Carter, and Phil Picciotti. It’s

Taylor Heim’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop.com at Rivals issued a Futurecast for Taylor Heim

Film

Hudl

List

Oklahoma Sooners offer 2025 prospect Marco Jones out of California

List

Which players signed with the Oklahoma Sooners 2023 recruiting class?

Story continues

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire