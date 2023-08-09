Sooners receive prediction for 4-star defensive lineman from Texas

The Oklahoma Sooners are hoping to finish off one of the best defensive line classes in program history. They have already had two dominos fall with Jayden Jackson and Wyatt Gilmore committing to OU. And there are several more big fish to announce their college destinations in the coming weeks.

Those are Williams Nwaneri, David Stone, Dominick McKinley and someone not enough people are talking about, Nigel Smith II. Smith is a top 100 player and has been an Oklahoma lean for quite some time.

He announced recently he would not be taking any more official visits and would be sticking with his Sept. 8, 2023, commitment date. That is big for Oklahoma, as Smith was expected to be in Austin the weekend before he commits. The Sooners received even more good news as 247Sports’ Collin Kennedy put in a crystal ball prediction in favor of Oklahoma.

Smith is a high four-star, and someone with the previous regime, would be the best defensive lineman in the entire class. He would be the one Sooner fans would be drooling over, hoping to get. But with the Sooners in the thick of a race for three five-star defensive linemen, he almost gets pushed to the side.

If you’ve watched him though, you would know he’s no afterthought. He would be a massive addition to the class.

Good height and general build that fits myriad front-line defensive roles. Strength- and power-oriented defensive playmaker who often overwhelms high school blockers. Displays above average first-step explosion. Capable of getting on top of offensive linemen quickly and getting them on their heels. Also flashes knife-through ability at times to make plays in the backfield. Encouraging redirecting suddenness for a bigger-bodied D-lineman. Dangerous bull rusher vs. high school opponents. Will take a blocker into the quarterback if required. Also displays encouraging pursuit athleticism and range relative to size and role, including some chase-down examples. – Gabe Brooks National Scouting Analyst 247Sports

Smith was named Texas District 7-5A-II Defensive Lineman of the Year as a junior, Texas District 7-4A-I unanimous Defensive Lineman of the Year as a sophomore, and Texas District 7-4A-I Co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman.

The Sooners still have a little more than a month until Smith announces his commitment, but if they are able to land him it’ll be well worth the wait.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire