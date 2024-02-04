Sooners receive prediction for 2025 5-star defender Jonah Williams

In each of the last two recruiting cycles, the Oklahoma Sooners have found a way to land a trio of five-star defenders in Peyton Bowen, Adepoju Adebawore, and David Stone. They might be heading to another recruiting cycle with a five-star defender in the 2025 recruiting class.

Jonah Williams, out of Galveston, Texas, was predicted to land with the Oklahoma Sooners by Texas recruiting insider for On3, Justin Wells.

Williams looks like a player who could play multiple positions with the Oklahoma Sooners. He’s got the athleticism and size to play either safety or cheetah for the Sooners. But if Brent Venables and his staff wanted to bulk him up, he could also be a factor at linebacker.

Regardless of where he ends up on the field, Williams will make an impact. Simply put, he’s a really good football player. He could probably start at wide receiver, running, back, cornerback, or safety for a large number of Power Four programs.

Williams holds offers from 27 programs across the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, and Big 12, including notable programs like Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Oregon, LSU, and Ohio State.

As a safety, Williams shows fantastic awareness in zone coverage and a natural ability to attack the ball in the air. He’s a wrap-up tackler, displaying good form when attacking ball carriers and wide receivers. And he attacks the line of scrimmage with aggressiveness and speed.

The Oklahoma Sooners have a long way to go in this recruitment, but this is a strong indication that Oklahoma is in a strong position to add one of the most talented defenders in the nation to their 2025 recruiting class.

Jonah Williams Recruiting Profile

Projections

(Rivals Futurecast

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine favors the Oklahoma Sooners with a 91.8% chance to land Williams

(Crystal Ball)

Film

via HUDL

Rating

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 23 2 4 Rivals 5 8 2 3 247Sports 4 23 2 5 247 Composite 5 14 2 3 On3 Recruiting 4 40 6 9 On3 Industry 5 13 2 3

Vitals

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Hometown Galveston, Texas Projected Position S/LB Height 6-3 Weight 200 lbs

Recruitment

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Offered on January 18, 2023

Unofficial visit June 1, 2023

Notable Offers

Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Per 247Sports

Twitter

#AGTG After a great conversation with @coach_bhall I am blessed to receive an offer from The University of Oklahoma!! #HCville Praise God ✝️ pic.twitter.com/xQyd6Nw7yu — Jonah “Island Boi🏝️” Williams (@JonahW409) January 18, 2023

