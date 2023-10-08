Sooners receive crystal ball projections for pair of targets after win over Texas

The good vibes are still rolling if you’re a fan of the Oklahoma Sooners. The Sooners beat their rival in an instant classic of a Red River Rivalry game on Saturday. On Sunday, the Sooners were on the receiving end of not one but two crystal ball projections for some of their remaining targets.

Steve Wiltfong, director of football recruiting at 247Sports, issued crystal balls in Oklahoma’s favor for four-star offensive line prospect Eddy Pierre-Louis and four-star linebacker Michael Boganowski on Sunday morning.

Oklahoma’s 2024 recruiting class is already ranked seventh in the nation with 24 commits and still has room for a few more.

Eddy Pierre-Louis hails from Florida and attends Tampa Catholic, the same high school where freshman linebacker Lewis Carter came from. Pierre-Louis is a guard prospect and would be a lovely addition to the Sooners offensive line haul in 2024. Aside from the Sooners, UCF is fighting for his services the most.

Boganowski has a nice athletic frame and plays all over for his high school team. He projects best as a rangy linebacker in college with added weight. His recruitment has looked like a line graph with Kansas State gaining momentum and Oklahoma seizing momentum back. Right now, the Sooners may have taken control back to land his commitment.

If the Sooners were to land commitments from both, the two pledges would be good enough for the Sooners to leap the Florida State Seminoles for sixth in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings.

Decisions are not set for either prospect, but we should gain more clarity there as the days get closer to the early signing period.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire