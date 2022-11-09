Sooners receive crystal ball projection for 2024 4-star OL Casey Poe

With three games to go, the Oklahoma Sooners have a few more opportunities, including their final home game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Bedlam to make gameday impressions on the future of college football. While much of the attention is on the 2023 class with Colton Vasek’s flip to Texas and the early signing period less just over a month away, Oklahoma’s also been entertaining unofficial visitors from the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes.

One player that Oklahoma had in Norman over the weekend for their matchup with the Baylor Bears was four-star offensive lineman Casey Poe out of Lindale, Texas.

The Sooners must have made a strong impression on the 2024 prospect because earlier this week, OUInsider’s Parker Thune issued a crystal ball prediction in favor of the Oklahoma Sooners landing Poe.

Poe stands 6-5 and weighs 280 pounds. He has the build to play tackle in addition to guard.

He’s a physical player at the point of attack. An offensive lineman that doesn’t simply want to block his opponent but wants to punish them. He moves well in space and does a great job of keeping his feet underneath him and moving.

Here’s what Thune had to say about his crystal ball prediction.

I believe Oklahoma solidified their lead for four-star 2024 OL Casey Poe this weekend. I’ve long mentioned that Poe could be a guy that commits early in the process, and I think the Sooners would be the beneficiary in that case. I’ve had a gut feeling about the kid for quite a while, and I mentioned last month that I was getting very close to putting in a crystal ball. With as well as things went on the gameday visit, I’m going to go ahead and enter a moderate-confidence prediction in favor of the Sooners. – Thune, OUInsider at 247Sports

Casey Poe’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Sooners out front.

Crystal Ball from Parker Thune of OU Insider at 247Sports

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN — — — — Rivals 3 — 44 9 247Sports 3 — 53 20 247 Composite 4 232 37 13 On3 Recruiting 4 32 7 2 On3 Consensus 4 236 37 17

Vitals

Hometown Lindale, Texas Projected Position IOL Height 6-5 Weight 280 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on June 10, 2022

Unofficial visit on Nov. 5, 2022

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Baylor

Texas Tech

Auburn

Nebraska

SMU

TCU

Twitter

