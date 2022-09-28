Sooners receive crystal ball projection for 2024 4-star LB Payton Pierce

Things didn’t go well on the gridiron for the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday vs. Kansas State, but that didn’t slow down any recruiting momentum they’ve gained since the start of the Brent Venables era.

After receiving a Rivals Futurecast from Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop.com, the Oklahoma Sooners received their second crystal ball projection for 2024 four-star linebacker Payton Pierce on Tuesday evening.

Brandon Drum of OUInsider at 247Sports issued the second crystal ball in favor of the Sooners, the last one coming from Parker Thune back in May.

Pierce is one of the top linebackers in the country for the 2024 recruiting cycle. He’s the No. 2 player at his position, according to ESPN, and Rivals has him at No. 3.

It’s still early in Pierce’s recruitment, but it’s notable that three different recruiting analysts that cover the Oklahoma Sooners have issued projections in favor of OU.

Payton Pierce displays good burst and play recognition. He’s quick to fill the hole when playing middle linebacker. He’s got good toughness and physicality.

With Brent Venables, Ted Roof, and the rest of the defensive staff, the Sooners have the defensive recruiting chops to put together a blue-chip defense, and Pierce could be a big part of it.

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 119 17 2 Rivals 4 35 4 3 247Sports 4 170 25 10 247 Composite 4 161 21 10 On3 Recruiting 3 — 97 48 On3 Consensus 4 133 23 14

Hometown Lovejoy, Texas Projected Position LB Height 6-1 Weight 225 lbs

Offered on April 28, 2022

Unofficial visit Sept. 24, 2022 (Kansas State game)

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Baylor

Colorado

Florida State

LSU

Louisville

Minnesotat

Mississippi State

Missouri

Oklahoma State

SMU

TCU

Tennessee

Texas Tech

Tulsa

Virginia Tech

Wisconsin

