Sooners receive Crystal Ball prediction for 4-star DL Derrick LeBlanc with commitment coming this week

The month of July might need to be renamed after Brent Venables after all the recruiting success the Sooners have had since the calendar turned. Oklahoma added another commitment on Monday in four-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner, a top five player out of the state of Washington. Wagoner is the eighth commitment in the month of July and the 13th commitment since June 1.

Earlier in the day, before Wagoner committed, there was more positive news for the Sooners as Steve Wiltfong, National Recruiting Director for 247Sports issued a crystal ball prediction favoring the Sooners in the recruitment of Derrick LeBlanc.

LeBlanc, a four-star defensive lineman out of Florida, intends to make his decision on July 28. His final three include Oklahoma, Florida, and Penn State, and it looks like the Sooners have the inside track to add the top 100 prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Here’s what 247Sports Cooper Petagna had to say about LeBlanc:

Versatile defensive line prospect that can play in multiple defensive fronts with excellent length and physical traits. Needs to continue to develop as a pass-rusher and refine his technique at the point of attack but has the natural ability to develop into a potential all-conference prospect at the next level. Will need two years to develop before playing into his ceiling at the next level. – Petagna, 247Sports

Derrick LeBlanc’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

  • On3 recruiting prediction machine gives Florida a 93.1% chance of landing LeBlanc projection

  • Crystal Ball predictions from 247Sports have Derrick LeBlanc heading to the Sooners.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

ESPN

4

31

9

2

Rivals

4

56

27

247Sports

4

64

7

8

247 Composite

4

98

22

11

On3 Recruiting

4

162

39

21

On3 Consensus

4

110

26

11

 

Vitals

Hometown

Kissimmee, Florida

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-4

Weight

270 lbs

 

Recruitment

  • Unofficial visit Jan. 27, 2022

  • Attends Oklahoma’s junior day March 26, 2022

  • Unofficial visit April 22, 2022 for spring game weekend

  • Attends Brent Venables Camp June 2, 2022

  • Unofficial visit June 3, 2022

Notable Offers

  • Oklahoma

  • Florida

  • Penn State

  • Alabama

  • Auburn

  • Cincinnati

  • Clemson

  • Florida State

  • Georgia

  • LSU

  • Miami

  • Michigan

  • Michigan State

  • Mississippi

  • North Carolina

  • Notre Dame

  • Ohio State

  • Oregon

  • South Carolina

  • Tennessee

  • Texas

  • Texas A&M

  • USC

  • Washington

  • West Virginia

  • Wisconsin

Twitter

1

1

