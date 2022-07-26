Sooners receive Crystal Ball prediction for 4-star DL Derrick LeBlanc with commitment coming this week
The month of July might need to be renamed after Brent Venables after all the recruiting success the Sooners have had since the calendar turned. Oklahoma added another commitment on Monday in four-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner, a top five player out of the state of Washington. Wagoner is the eighth commitment in the month of July and the 13th commitment since June 1.
Earlier in the day, before Wagoner committed, there was more positive news for the Sooners as Steve Wiltfong, National Recruiting Director for 247Sports issued a crystal ball prediction favoring the Sooners in the recruitment of Derrick LeBlanc.
LeBlanc, a four-star defensive lineman out of Florida, intends to make his decision on July 28. His final three include Oklahoma, Florida, and Penn State, and it looks like the Sooners have the inside track to add the top 100 prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle.
Here’s what 247Sports Cooper Petagna had to say about LeBlanc:
Versatile defensive line prospect that can play in multiple defensive fronts with excellent length and physical traits. Needs to continue to develop as a pass-rusher and refine his technique at the point of attack but has the natural ability to develop into a potential all-conference prospect at the next level. Will need two years to develop before playing into his ceiling at the next level. – Petagna, 247Sports
Derrick LeBlanc’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
On3 recruiting prediction machine gives Florida a 93.1% chance of landing LeBlanc projection
Crystal Ball predictions from 247Sports have Derrick LeBlanc heading to the Sooners.
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
31
9
2
Rivals
4
—
56
27
247Sports
4
64
7
8
247 Composite
4
98
22
11
On3 Recruiting
4
162
39
21
On3 Consensus
4
110
26
11
Vitals
Hometown
Kissimmee, Florida
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-4
Weight
270 lbs
Recruitment
Unofficial visit Jan. 27, 2022
Attends Oklahoma’s junior day March 26, 2022
Unofficial visit April 22, 2022 for spring game weekend
Attends Brent Venables Camp June 2, 2022
Unofficial visit June 3, 2022
Notable Offers
Oklahoma
Florida
Penn State
Alabama
Auburn
Cincinnati
Clemson
Florida State
Georgia
LSU
Miami
Michigan
Michigan State
Mississippi
North Carolina
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Oregon
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Texas A&M
USC
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
BREAKING: Four-Star DL Derrick LeBlanc is down to 3️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits
The 6’5 265 DL from Kissimmee, FL will announce his college decision on July 28th.https://t.co/smnhtL62dA pic.twitter.com/nwOQAabRor
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 27, 2022
