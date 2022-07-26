Sooners receive Crystal Ball prediction for 4-star DL Derrick LeBlanc with commitment coming this week

The month of July might need to be renamed after Brent Venables after all the recruiting success the Sooners have had since the calendar turned. Oklahoma added another commitment on Monday in four-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner, a top five player out of the state of Washington. Wagoner is the eighth commitment in the month of July and the 13th commitment since June 1.

Earlier in the day, before Wagoner committed, there was more positive news for the Sooners as Steve Wiltfong, National Recruiting Director for 247Sports issued a crystal ball prediction favoring the Sooners in the recruitment of Derrick LeBlanc.

LeBlanc, a four-star defensive lineman out of Florida, intends to make his decision on July 28. His final three include Oklahoma, Florida, and Penn State, and it looks like the Sooners have the inside track to add the top 100 prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Here’s what 247Sports Cooper Petagna had to say about LeBlanc:

Versatile defensive line prospect that can play in multiple defensive fronts with excellent length and physical traits. Needs to continue to develop as a pass-rusher and refine his technique at the point of attack but has the natural ability to develop into a potential all-conference prospect at the next level. Will need two years to develop before playing into his ceiling at the next level. – Petagna, 247Sports

Derrick LeBlanc’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

On3 recruiting prediction machine gives Florida a 93.1% chance of landing LeBlanc projection

Crystal Ball predictions from 247Sports have Derrick LeBlanc heading to the Sooners.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 31 9 2 Rivals 4 — 56 27 247Sports 4 64 7 8 247 Composite 4 98 22 11 On3 Recruiting 4 162 39 21 On3 Consensus 4 110 26 11

Vitals

Hometown Kissimmee, Florida Projected Position DL Height 6-4 Weight 270 lbs

Recruitment

Unofficial visit Jan. 27, 2022

Attends Oklahoma’s junior day March 26, 2022

Unofficial visit April 22, 2022 for spring game weekend

Attends Brent Venables Camp June 2, 2022

Unofficial visit June 3, 2022

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Florida

Penn State

Alabama

Auburn

Cincinnati

Clemson

Florida State

Georgia

LSU

Miami

Michigan

Michigan State

Mississippi

North Carolina

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Oregon

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Texas A&M

USC

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Derrick LeBlanc is down to 3️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’5 265 DL from Kissimmee, FL will announce his college decision on July 28th.https://t.co/smnhtL62dA pic.twitter.com/nwOQAabRor — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 27, 2022

