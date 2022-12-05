Sooners receive crystal ball to land former TE Austin Stogner via the transfer portal

When the coaching change happened a year ago, it was understandable that players would want to seek out new opportunities. Spencer Rattler went to South Carolina, and so did Austin Stogner, reuniting with former assistant Shane Beamer.

Well, after a year in Columbia that didn’t result in big production, Austin Stogner is back in the transfer portal, and a return to Norman might be in his future.

On the first official day of the transfer portal, Brandon Drumm and Parker Thune of OUInsider at 247Sports submitted crystal ball predictions favoring the Sooners bringing back their former tight end.

In three seasons in Norman, Stogner put up 47 receptions on 71 targets for 654 yards and eight touchdowns. In his lone season with South Carolina, the former four-star tight end caught 20 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown. Stogner led Gamecocks’ tight ends in snaps and split receiving work with Jaheim Bell.

It’s clear Stogner’s relationship with Sooners’ tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley is a strong one, leaving the door open for a possible return.

With Brayden Willis presumably off to the NFL after the Cheez-It Bowl, the Oklahoma Sooners are left with Jason Llewellyn and Kaden Helms at the position. Both are highly thought of players but didn’t see much work in 2022, so adding Stogner provides a solid floor at the position if neither of your 2022 four-star tight ends emerges to take on a significant role in 2023.

Stogner and Willis were a part of the H-Back/Tight End rotation with Jeremiah Hall and saw limited opportunities to make an impact as receivers. Out of the rotation, Willis had a breakout season in 2022, leading Oklahoma in touchdown receptions. Could Stogner experience a similar breakout in a return to Oklahoma?

