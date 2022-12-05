Sooners receive crystal ball flip for 4-star S Daeh McCullough from 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong

The Oklahoma Sooners are entering the stretch of the 2023 recruiting class. The early signing period is only a couple of weeks away, and Oklahoma looks to be closing in on top prospects from across the country.

As we eagerly away the decision of five-star safety Peyton Bowen, the Oklahoma Sooners appear on the verge of flipping another safety. Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports flipped his previous crystal ball for 2023 four-star safety Daeh McCullough from the Cincinnati Bearcats to the Oklahoma Sooners. Since Wiltfong’s crystal ball flip, Brandon Drumm of OUInsider at 247Sports has also flipped his commitment from Cincinnati to the Sooners.

McCullough has been committed to the Bearcats since June, but the Sooners have made a late run on McCullough, issuing an offer in early November. With Luke Fickell making the move to Madison to take over the Wisconsin Badgers, Oklahoma looks to be in a prime position to add McCullough.

The South Bend, Ind. native, is a top-five player in the state and ranks as the No. 34 safety in the 247Sports composite rankings.

According to Drumm, the McCulloughs have a strong tie with Oklahoma cornerbacks coach Jay Valai. Deland McCullough, a running backs coach that was with Indiana and is now with Notre Dame played with Valai during their time with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Daeh’s older brother Dasan just entered the transfer portal after a strong season with the Indiana Hoosiers. Dasan, a defensive end, posted 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Could the McCullough brothers unite to play college ball for the Sooners? It looks like they’ll get the younger Daeh if the Steve Wiltfong prediction flip holds true.

On Daeh, the four-star safety brings good size at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. McCullough plays fast, coming downhill in a hurry in run support from single-high safety looks. Playing both ways for St. Joseph’s High School, Daeh shows off good ball skills, attacking the ball in the air and knows what to do with it when he has it in his hands. He times his blitzes well as both a pass rusher and run defender. He’s sticky in man coverage and able to carry players across the formation.

Daeh McCullough’s Recruiting Profile

Crystal Ball

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 299 3 19 Rivals 4 — 5 37 247Sports 4 — 3 20 247 Composite 4 351 4 34 On3 Recruiting 3 — 12 72 On3 Consensus 4 349 4 30

Vitals

Hometown South Bend, Ind. Projected Position Cheetah or LB Height 6-2 Weight 200 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on Nov. 2, 2022

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Cincinnati

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

Indiana

Arkansas

Arizona State

Florida

Kentucky

Michigan

Mississippi State

Penn State

Pittsburgh

Utah

Twitter

New #Sooners 247 Crystal Ball Flipped from Cincinnati ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 2023 S Daeh McCullough

6'2" / 220

🏫 St. Joseph's HS (South Bend, IN)

🎚6 (Medium)

✍️ By Brandon Drumm

🎤⬇️ Oklahoma Insiderhttps://t.co/ahSSS46nXa 🔗: @daeh2023#CHO23N 🔒 pic.twitter.com/nz5OChPVvg — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) December 5, 2022

