Sooners receive another recruiting prediction to land 2024 QB Michael Hawkins

While things have been quiet for Oklahoma’s 2023 class following their impressive summer on the recruiting trail, that doesn’t mean the Sooners haven’t been working on the class of 2024.

The crown jewel of their 2023 class is quarterback Jackson Arnold, from Denton Guyer High School, just outside of Dallas, Texas. His commitment is massive, but just because he’s in the fold doesn’t mean Oklahoma can rest on their laurels and not recruit a quarterback in the class after him.

We’ve seen firsthand this season how dire the Sooners’ QB room can look if the starter went down, and Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby cannot be caught unprepared at the game’s most important position.

Enter Michael Hawkins, a 2024 four-star QB from Allen High School. Hawkins isn’t being recruited to be a backup, but he certainly would help give the Sooners a developmental piece at QB that they can hopefully mold into a front-line starter at the collegiate level. Hawkins is talented and has the arm and legs to make plenty of plays. He fits the model of the dual-threat type of quarterback Lebby wants for his system.

Hawkins has been trending in favor of the Sooners since the summer. A large part of that comes from the fact that Hawkins is an OU legacy. His father Mike played at Oklahoma in 2002. Another projection in Oklahoma’s favor came in over the weekend, and it hammers home how good of a spot Oklahoma is in for Hawkins’ services.

With no official timetable for his decision, Oklahoma will have to continue playing the game, but if these early predictions are any indication, Oklahoma is in a great spot.

Michael Hawkins’ Recruiting Profile

Projections

On3 gives Oklahoma a 95.7% chance to earn the commitment of Michael Hawkins.

SoonersScoop’s Josh McCuistion issued a Rivals Futurecast in favor of the Sooners landing Hawkins on August 31, 2022.

Parker Thune of OUInsider at 247Sports issued a Crystal Ball prediction for Hawkins on July 27, 2022.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 190 29 6 Rivals 4 166 23 3 247Sports 4 140 17 11 247 Composite 4 192 30 13 On3 Recruiting 3 — 57 20 On3 Consensus 4 214 34 13

Vitals

Hometown Allen, Texas Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-1 Weight 185

Recruitment

Offered on July 27, 2022

Unofficial visit July 27, 2022

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Alabama

Arkansas

Michigan

NC State

SMU

Virginia Tech

Twitter

