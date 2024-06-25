Sooners receive another projection for 2025 4-star defensive lineman

The Oklahoma Sooners are putting together an impressive 2025 recruiting class. Brent Venables is looking to reel in his fourth-straight top-ten recruiting class since becoming OU’s head coach.

One insider believes that Venables and Miguel Chavis could be landing a big piece of the class up front on defense.

Kade Pietrzak has been predicted to commit to Oklahoma by Nebraska insider Bryan Munson. Munson made the prediction for On3 Sports. It’s not the first time Oklahoma has been picked to land the 4-star defensive lineman.

Pietrzak comes out of North Dakota, and is considered a top-200 player nationally by On3 and the best player in his state. He has played both defensive end and defensive tackle for Sheyenne High School.

Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 240 pounds, he’ll need to fill out a bit to play effectively in the SEC, but he already boasts good size on the edge.

Pietrzak was offered by Venables and Chavis back in January. He earned a Rivals FutureCast from Oklahoma insider Parker Thune in May. The defensive lineman also holds offers from Nebraska, Kansas State and Wisconsin, among others.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire