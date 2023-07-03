Sooners receive another prediction for number one running back

While the noise that the nation’s number one running back recruit in the 2024 class could commit any day has died down, the predictions favoring Oklahoma have not.

The Sooners received another prediction for Taylor Tatum. This one comes from Texas Longhorns insider for Rivals, Brandon Holland.

The Sooners currently hold a strong lead over the USC Trojans as they have a 100 percent crystal ball rating with 247Sports, a 60.4% advantage on On3 Sports, and a 100 percent future cast prediction on Rivals.

It once felt like an announcement could be made any day. The Sooners continue to wait. Obviously, the longer this goes on, the more opportunities USC has to get back in this race.

New #Sooners Rivals Forecast ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 2024 RB Taylor Tatum

5' 10” / 205

🏫 Longview HS (Longview, TX)

♻️ Pick flipped from USC

✍️ By Brandon Holland

🎤⬇️ Texas/UTSA Insiderhttps://t.co/ulh7r7tBcb#24K #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/nBVoj9NoF0 — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) July 2, 2023

Some reports out there said that Tatum wanted a lot of the noise to quiet down before an announcement. But for now, Oklahoma just has to wait and see when Tatum feels the time is right.

There’s no doubt about it. The work that Demarco Murray and the Oklahoma baseball staff have done has put them in a great spot to land the talented running back.

But as we’ve seen with any talented player, the longer these things go on, the crazier things can get. USC is definitely not out of it yet, but Oklahoma does sit in a good place as of right now.

