Sooners RB Eric Gray declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

After a breakout season in his second year in Norman, Eric Gray has declared for the 2023 NFL draft.

A bright spot for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2022, Eric Gray had a breakout campaign, finishing second in the Big 12 and 12th in the nation with 1,372 yards.

Gray’s 44 runs of 10 yards or more were the fifth-most in the nation, were three more than Bijan Robinson, and 10 more than Deuce Vaughn. It was quite the performance after being underutilized in the second half of the 2021 season.

The senior running back finishes his career with just over 3,000 rushing yards, 21 touchdowns, and averaged 5.6 yards per carry. He also had nearly 900 receiving yards across four seasons between Tennessee and Oklahoma.

SOONER AND VOL FOR LIFE!! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Dh1muWkTS8 — ERIC GRAY (@1ericgray) December 3, 2022

Eric Gray had a fantastic season and was often the best part of the Oklahoma Sooners offense. He had eight 100-yard games, including a 200-yard effort in Oklahoma’s three-point loss at West Virginia. Gray accepted a Senior Bowl invite earlier this week, presumably ending his collegiate career.

Assuming he doesn’t play in the bowl game, the Sooners will hand the ball to Jovantae Barnes, Tawee Walker, and perhaps Gavin Sawchuk in the postseason as they look to figure out their running back situation for 2023.

