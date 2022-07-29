Sooners RB coach Demarco Murray’s recruiting efforts noticed by ESPN

Since joining the Oklahoma Sooners coaching staff under Lincoln Riley in 2020, running backs coach DeMarco Murray has been an invaluable asset on both the recruiting trail and on Saturdays.

The former NFL All-Pro was, of course, one of the coaches Brent Venables decided to hang on to when he came from Clemson.

It wasn’t all that long ago when Oklahoma was known for its running backs instead of its quarterbacks. Jeff Lebby’s offense, which favors establishing the run, is yet another reason for these young running backs to choose Oklahoma.

For the 2023 recruiting class, as of now Murray has gotten commitments from No. 12 RB Daylon Smothers and No. 26 RB Kalib Hicks.

ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren has noticed Murray’s efforts to restock the Sooners’ RB room, and believes the Sooners are among the best in the country recruiting running backs.

Murray seems to have a type. All four RB commits from the last two seasons are 5-foot-11 or 6 feet. All four of them are around the same weight as well. Murray himself was 220 lbs during his NFL days.

After landing Derrick LeBlanc, the Sooners have the No. 6 recruiting class in the nation for 2023.

